West Ham United are showing strong interest in Roma forward Tammy Abraham ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed.

The Hammers have asked for preliminary information about the former Chelsea striker, who is spending the season on loan at Serie A strugglers AC Milan.

Abraham is reportedly open to a return to the Premier League this summer, while Milan have no intention of making his loan move permanent.

The Rossoneri signed Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in January, a move which saw Abraham drop even further down manager Sergio Conceicao’s pecking order.

West Ham Keen on Tammy Abraham

Roma ready to sell the 27-year-old

According to Galetti, Roma are aware of the growing interest in Abraham from Premier League clubs and are looking to secure a profitable sale this summer.

The Giallorossi have extended Abraham’s contract until 2027 to protect his transfer value and plan to offload the Englishman to fund a move for a new striker.

Abraham is reportedly attracting interest from several English clubs and is in no rush to make a decision over his summer move.

The 27-year-old, praised as ‘outstanding’, will carefully assess his options before choosing his next club, with West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Fulham all keeping a close eye on him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abraham has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances this season.

West Ham have multiple alternatives on their striker shortlist, including Lille forward Jonathan David, who is out of contract this summer.

The Canada international is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the offseason, with La Liga leaders Barcelona also tracking him.

West Ham are 15th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining and nine points off ninth place, where they finished last season under David Moyes.

Tammy Abraham's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 22 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals 6.1 Minutes played 927

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on West Ham Signing Jonathan David Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on West Ham United's potential pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David, in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.