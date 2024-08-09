Highlights West Ham United are close to signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The move comes as a blow to Juventus, who have been negotiating with Nice for weeks.

Todibo is now flying to London for his medical, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham United are close to signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Hammers have now made significant progress on a deal to sign the Frenchman, who was initially believed to be waiting for Juventus as his preferred destination.

According to Romano, Todibo, his agent, and West Ham director Tim Steidten are now flying to London, with a medical booked for today.

The move comes as a blow to Serie A giants Juventus, who have been negotiating with Nice for weeks without reaching an agreement over the 24-year-old defender.

Romano suggests that the Hammers have agreed on a loan deal with Nice, with an obligation to buy Todibo at the end of the season for around £34million.

The Frenchman could soon form a new defensive partnership with former Wolves captain Max Kilman, who signed a seven-year deal with West Ham at the start of July.

West Ham’s Todibo Hijack ‘Completed’

Frenchman travelling for a medical

Romano, writing on X, revealed that Todibo is now travelling to London for a medical after West Ham successfully hijacked the Frenchman’s move to Juventus:

The Hammers remained determined to secure the 24-year-old’s signature this summer, despite early indications that Todibo would prefer a switch to Serie A, with Romano previously telling GIVEMESPORT that he was their "dream" centre-back target.

Previously targeted by Manchester United, Todibo saw a potential move to Old Trafford collapse earlier in the transfer window due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

The Frenchman’s impressive performances in Ligue 1 have attracted attention from several top clubs across England and Europe in recent months – Tottenham were rumoured to be interested in him earlier in the year.

With captain Kurt Zouma likely heading to the United Arab Emirates, Todibo would be in line to replace his compatriot at the London Stadium.

In three and a half seasons with Nice, the 24-year-old made 136 appearances across all competitions, scoring two and assisting three goals.

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Appearances 30 Assists 2 Clearances per 90 3.29 Tackles per 90 1.97 Interceptions per 90 1.29

Man Utd ‘Waiting’ for Wan-Bissaka’s Exit

Amid West Ham interest

Manchester United are ‘still waiting’ for defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave the club, with West Ham remaining among the potential suitors, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Having recently secured four new signings, the Hammers are yet to advance in their talks for the 26-year-old, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal at Old Trafford.

Alongside Todibo, West Ham have recently finalised deals for former Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, and Borussia Dortmund frontman Niclas Fullkrug.

Keen on signing a new right-back before the window shuts, the Hammers have explored several options, including Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who is thought to be favouring a move to Man United and has already rejected a proposal from the London Stadium outfit.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-08-24.