West Ham United target Hugo Ekitike could now 'be open' to a London Stadium move because of one key factor, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ekitike has fallen out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, with the talented striker being tipped to leave the French giant this summer.

West Ham United transfer news - Hugo Ekitike

Having endured a sluggish start to the transfer window, West Ham have exploded into life in recent weeks, with the Hammers having splashed the cash they raised via the Declan Rice transfer. The likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus have all joined the east London outfit, as manager David Moyes gears up for another season battling on multiple fronts.

Winners of the Europa Conference League last time around, the Hammers earned fast-track qualification into the Europa League, with Friday's draw set to reveal who the capital club will face this season.

However, perhaps more importantly, Moyes will be keen to push more deals across the line before tomorrow's transfer deadline, with Ekitike rumoured to be high up on their wishlist. It was reported earlier this week by Daily Mirror journalist James Nursey that Ekitike was being courted, after it became clear the striker, who has previously been dubbed 'incredible', was likely to leave PSG in the coming days.

And now, with the summer transfer window set to slam shut, it's suggested Ekitike could be open to making a Premier League switch.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Hugo Ekitike and West Ham United?

When asked about the potential of Ekitike joining West Ham before the 11pm deadline on Friday, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted there was plenty of work to do, but suggested it could be a move the Hammers are able to push through.

On the current situation at the London Stadium, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “When you go into transfer talks with other clubs, normally what happens is, there's an openness from the player to maybe be open to a move to a particular club.

“Clubs don't usually go into these negotiations blind by trying to organise something, then get everything agreed with the club and then one second later, the deal is off because the player doesn't want to come.

“So I think there's an element that maybe West Ham are getting encouraged that Ekitike could be open to a move to the London stadium.”

What's next for West Ham United this week?

It's clear Moyes is keen to add a striker to his roster, as despite Antonio's strong start to the season, West Ham aren't blessed with many options at the tip of the attack.

Youssef En-Nesyri is another attacker being linked with a move to the capital, and journalist Paul Brown has described the current Sevilla star exactly what they need. On the Morocco man, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it would be a good move if they can get him, and it wouldn't surprise me if he arrives to."

Only time will provide an answer as to whether West Ham are able to add a striker to their tanks this week, with Ekitike and En-Nesyri being floated as the most likely options right now.