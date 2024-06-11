Highlights West Ham United are poised to sign Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme for around £25 million.

Julen Lopetegui's intent on bolstering the team with young talent for the upcoming season.

Guilherme may become a key player in West Ham's future plans, despite uncertainty about his role.

West Ham United should eventually seal a day for Brazilian winger Luis Guilhereme in the coming days, according to GMS sources, with him set to undergo a medical on Wednesday so that a deal can be signed and sealed ahead of the club's pre-season campaign getting underway.

Julen Lopetegui is looking to have a positive summer transfer window after being appointed as David Moyes’ successor in May 2024. With the future of the talismanic Jarrod Bowen up in the air, signing a new right-winger, one that can develop in east London, is being eyed.

Should the Englishman up and leave in the coming months, Guilherme could well be his long-term replacement on the right-hand side of the West Ham attack. After setting the Brazil Serie A alight, the versatile forward - who is able to play anywhere across the front line - is looking to seal a career-defining move away.

West Ham Should ‘Seal a Deal’ for Guilherme Soon

Deal could cost as high as £25 million

Barring any more hiccups, the Hammers are set to complete their first transfer deal of the summer by signing the 18-year-old. After making his professional Palmeiras debut as a fresh-faced 17-year-old last year, West Ham have been among his potential suitors.

Should all go to plan, it has been revealed by GMS sources that a deal for the youngster, who is tipped to become the ‘next Ronaldinho’, could be rubber-stamped between Palmeiras and West Ham by Thursday, allowing him to get a full summer of pre-season work in with his potential new employers.

GMS sources described the talks as a ‘rollercoaster’ and hence why it’s difficult to say that a deal is done and dusted. However, they did reveal that Guilherme, 18, is now in England and there have been little to no problems thus far.

In terms of how much Guilherme’s signature is set to cost Lopetegui and Co, GMS sources have confirmed that a fee of £25 million, including clauses, is believed to be enough for the Premier League outfit to get a deal across the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At just 18 years of age, Guilherme has played 45 games in all competitions, notching one and goal assist apiece.

How Guilherme Will Fit In is ‘Unclear’

Brazil is ‘a place of major interest’ for West Ham

As alluded to, the fact that Guilherme is already in England in order to undergo his West Ham medical. Should he find no struggles when completing all of his pre-signing tasks, the Hammers are hoping to have their move green-lit on Wednesday.

What, however, is relatively unclear is how he will fit into senior proceedings at the London Stadium. Despite him playing through the middle for the best part of the 2023/24 campaign, their current top option on the right flank is Bowen, 27.

Luis Guilherme - 2023 Palmeiras Stats Appearances 4(15) Minutes 566 Goals/Assists 0/0 Shots per game 0.8 Dribbles per game 1.2 Pass success rate (%) 80.6 Overall rating 6.41

Given that Guilherme - a previous target for Premier League duo Liverpool and Brentford - is tipped for big things in the future, West Ham could play a crucial part in his development and, as a result, are ‘hopeful’ that they are on the cusp of signing the young gem as soon as possible.

In terms of future signings, GMS sources have revealed that the nation of Brazil remains a ‘major place of interest’ for West Ham. A move of Flamengo centre-back Fabricio Bruno looked to be all but done in recent times, though a deal collapsed in its latter stages.