Highlights Jean-Claire Todibo reportedly favours a move to Juventus.

West Ham saw their improved bid for the Frenchman accepted by Nice.

The Hammers are yet to agree on personal terms with Todibo.

West Ham United have been handed a blow in the race to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, as the Frenchman reportedly favours a move to Juventus, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

West Ham saw their improved bid for Todibo accepted by Nice earlier this week – the Hammers’ offer of a loan with an option to buy was welcomed by the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, Sheth suggests that despite an agreement with Nice, West Ham are yet to agree on personal terms with Todibo, who is eyeing a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

The 24-year-old was also keen on a summer switch to Manchester United, but UEFA’s multi-club-ownership rules saw the Red Devils drop out of the race to sign Todibo this summer.

If West Ham manage to convince Todibo, he would become the second central defender to sign for West Ham under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Earlier this month, the Hammers confirmed the arrival of Wolves captain Max Kilman, who reunited with Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

Nice Accept West Ham Bid

Todibo prefers Serie A switch

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested that West Ham are still facing an uphill battle for Todibo’s signature this summer, despite seeing their improved offer accepted by Nice:

“So West Ham, a couple of weeks ago, had a bid of around €30m rejected. Then yesterday, it emerged that they'd agreed a deal with Nice and it was an initial loan plus an option to buy for €32m (£27m). “Now people say only €2m, is that all it took? Well, the loan will include a loan fee as well. So depending on how much that is, you're looking into the mid to late, €30m as a total package, if that whole deal was to go through. “However much that is good news for West Ham, that the deal has been agreed club to club, the club to player deal has not been agreed, and it seems the preference of the player is to go to Juventus.”

With the futures of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma uncertain, Todibo has emerged as a concrete target for West Ham in recent days.

The Hammers could be losing as many as three central defenders this summer – Angelo Ogbonna left first, after his contract expired at the end of last season.

One of the best defenders in Ligue 1 since his arrival at Nice from Barcelona in 2021, Todibo resurrected his career in France after struggling for playing time at Camp Nou.

In three full seasons with Nice, the 24-year-old made 136 appearances for the club, scoring two and assisting three goals.

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Appearances 30 Assists 2 Clearances per 90 3.29 Tackles per 90 1.97 Interceptions per 90 1.29

West Ham Consider Kyle Walker-Peters

To replace Ben Johnson

West Ham are eyeing Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters as a replacement for Ben Johnson, who saw his contract expire at the end of last month.

In the market for a right-sided defender, the Hammers have looked at several options, including Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GMS, journalist Dean Jones suggested that a deal for Walker-Peters ‘might be easier to do’ as West Ham are tipped to address a new signing at right-back ‘quickly’.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-07-24.