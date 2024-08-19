West Ham United have been one of the Premier League's biggest spending sides this summer with no fewer than eight first-team signings totaling over £120million, alongside the soon-to-be permanent signing of Jean-Clair Todibo when his loan is made permanent next summer - but Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that despite their impressive window, the Hammers could look to add another striker in the summer.

Germany international Niclas Fullkrug has joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in a shock deal after he impressed at EURO 2024 with the German national team, and alongside Michail Antonio, will form two strong striking options at the London Stadium over the course of the campaign. With Danny Ings - who is rumoured to be on his way out of the club - still in their ranks, a striker is not imperative to their success. But that could change with Sheth stating that the Hammers could look to add players if the former Southampton striker departs.

West Ham Haven't Been Linked With Many Forwards

They need outgoings to be confirmed first

Ings was linked with Southampton earlier in the window in a £6million deal, but nothing ever properly developed and the former Liverpool star remains on their books for the time being.

Niclas Fullkrug's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 3rd Assists 8 2nd Goals 12 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 6.96 7th

He's a great option off the bench but more firepower with different credentials to Fullkrug and Antonio could be needed to give the Hammers that spark in their bid to qualify for European football once again after missing out with their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Jhon Duran was linked from Aston Villa before Fullkrug's signing, and his pacy, physical demeanour would be hugely beneficial, but that deal seems off the cards and Tammy Abraham has been linked.

Sheth: West Ham Search 'One to Watch'

The club could add more firepower to their ranks

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth stated that a new forward coming into the London Stadium would be 'one to watch' in the coming weeks with the owners more than prepared to back Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market. He said:

"With regards to forwards, it will probably depend on departures in that area. "We hear a lot about Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings potentially leaving. Would that be enough for them to go into the market to bring in another player? So it's definitely one to watch. "But I think if the window was to close tonight and West Ham weren't to make any more signings, I think they'd be pretty happy with the business they've done. "And remember, they've already signed a high profile striker in Niclas Fullkrug in this window already, so a big window for them."

West Ham Would be an Outfit to be Reckoned With

The Hammers have been superb in the window

West Ham have had problems with strikers in recent years and despite Fullkrug's signing, only a handful of players have done well in the past decade - meaning that there are no guarantees that the Irons signing will hit the ground running in London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Niclas Fullkrug has 13 goals in just 21 appearances for the German national team

Who they could potentially sign remains a mystery, but if Lopetegui can look at a transfer target with goalscoring credentials on the cheap to compete with Fullkrug and Antonio, it could be a deal worth doing for the Hammers with the amount of creative options they have out wide and through the middle of their midfield.

