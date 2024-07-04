Highlights West Ham's £40m bid for Wolves' Max Kilman has been accepted.

West Ham are seeking a new center-back amid poor defensive displays last season.

Wolves had rejected earlier bids, but they have now accepted £40m offer.

West Ham United's search for a new centre-back looks to have finally come to a head after months of searching - with the Hammers having a £40million bid accepted for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman, according to reports.

The Hammers have been in the market for a new man in the middle of their defence throughout the summer, given that only the three relegated sides in last season's Premier League season conceded more than David Moyes' side - and with Julen Lopetegui coming to the helm, a move for Kilman was always a possibility after the Spaniard's time at Wolves. And it appears that Kilman now has his man with West Ham having reportedly had a bid accepted for the Englishman.

West Ham Have Bid Accepted for Max Kilman

The Wolves star will now be on his way to London

The report by Sky states that Wolves have accepted a bid in the region of £40million for their captain, after two bids were turned down earlier in the summer. An opening bid of £25million was rejected out of hand, whilst a later bid that Fabrizio Romano suggested was worth more cash and a player was also turned down.

It's been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, with Kilman being interested in a move to the capital, and that seems to be done with a huge bid being accepted for his services to play alongside Kurt Zouma.

Max Kilman's Premier League statistics - Wolverhampton Wanderers squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 2 =5th Clearances Per Game 4.7 =2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.71 10th

West Ham had originally had a bid accepted for Brazil international Fabricio Bruno, with the Flamengo star holding talks with the Irons after his rise into the national team - but after shifting their feet on wage demands, the deal broke down which led Lopetegui to enter the market again for a defender.

With Zouma being their first-choice centre-back, West Ham are now sorted at the back for the time being should Kilman sign on the dotted line and attentions will turn to strengthening in other areas ahead of a gruelling Premier League season.

Kilman is a Superb Signing For West Ham

The defender has earned plaudits in abundance in his time at Wolves

It's got all the makings of a superb deal for West Ham. Former Wolves man Conor Coady called his ex-teammate 'outstanding' after seeing him burst through the ranks at Molineux, and that is a good omen - especially by prising away the captain of a club, which is a mean feat in itself.

Kilman only joined Wolves from Maidenhead United back in 2018, and whilst he cost £40,000 - a non-risk transfer to say the least - he's gone above and beyond into becoming a dependable Premier League defender whilst others have come and gone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Kilman once played for England's futsal team - meaning he couldn't switch allegiances to Ukraine or Russia via his parents.

Missing just one league game over the past two top-flight seasons, Kilman's availability is one of his massive positives and with West Ham not competing in Europe next season for the first time in four years, the defender being available for every single game will be massive in terms of consistency and churning out results whilst the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta form a deadly midfield trio alongside Michail Antonio.

For Wolves, it will only plunge them further down the table for now - but if they can source a solid replacement for their skipper and strengthen elsewhere with the money, it could be a blessing in disguise for Gary O'Neil.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-07-24.