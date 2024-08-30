West Ham United are set to complete their ninth summer signing with the arrival of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler on a season-long loan deal - and Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the 'complete' star will join the Premier League outfit with himself, West Ham and PSG all wanting to complete a deal.

The Hammers have already signed eight stars in the transfer window, with their marquee signings being Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United and Niclas Fullkrug in a surprise move from Borussia Dortmund - whilst Max Kilman will add a steeliness in their defence. But in terms of flair in midfield, none come more coveted than Soler.

West Ham Agree Season-Long Loan for Carlos Soler

The PSG midfielder is set to move to London for the campaign

A report from Sheth on Friday morning stated that West Ham have agreed a deal in principle with PSG to sign Soler on a season-long loan in a bid to bolster their midfield ranks.

The Spaniard is set to fly to England and have a medical this afternoon in a transfer that will make him West Ham's ninth summer signing in a huge window for Julen Lopetegui - and Sheth stated that the player wants to come in a move that would see him replace James Ward-Prowse. He exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is a situation with Carlos Soler, a potential incoming. Now, I'm told that one is advancing on a potential loan deal - and at the same time, there seems to be an advancement on James Ward-Prowse as well, he will go to Nottingham Forest. "West Ham are pushing to get that deal done for Carlos Soler, all parties in that deal want to make that happen. The player wants to come, PSG want to do a deal and so do West Ham United."

Soler Deal Means Ward-Prowse Won't Be Needed

The set-piece specialist is set to join Nottingham Forest on loan

Though it would be a great move from the Hammers to sign Soler, it would see a move for Ward-Prowse to Nottingham Forest, with the Southampton legend set to undergo a straight season-long loan himself.

The Irons have had a summer of rebuilding and, as a result, it could take them a little while to gel - but if they do, they could be a force to be reckoned with throughout the top-flight.