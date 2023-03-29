West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca is being watched by Italian giants incase he is forced to consider his future this summer.

The Italy forward is desperate to prove himself in the Premier League and is focused on turning around his fortunes in East London - but is having to be open-minded about the future if he can not win over current boss David Moyes.

What has gone wrong for Scamacca at West Ham?

Scamacca was viewed as an exciting signing when he joined from Sassuolo for £35.5million last summer as the Hammers set about building on the platform they had just built in European football. Yet this term has been a huge disappointment, with West Ham embroiled in a relegation battle and Scamacca failing to convince Moyes he is worthy of a regular starting berth.

He has started 11 Premier League games and three matches in the Europa Conference League - and has a goal return of six from a total of 23 appearances in those two competitions.

When he was signed there was some doubt over how involved Moyes was in the decision as the manager said: "He comes really well recommended and we're looking forward to working with him."

But Danny Ings has arrived halfway through the season and already seems to have the jump on Scamacca when it comes to having the confidence of the boss.

Which clubs are targeting Scamacca?

Sources suggest Napoli have him in mind if they lose Victor Osimhen while AC Milan also have an eye on him as they consider future recruitment plans.

The future of Moyes could yet have an impact on how this plays out. He is under growing pressure ahead of the weekend’s match against fellow relegation candidates Southampton and if results go against them the Hammers could fall to the bottom of the table.

Are West Ham looking at other managers?

Owner David Sullivan has been keen to stick by Moyes, believing there are few other managers who would be able to offer a guarantee of a turnaround. Yet there are also a host of big names on the managerial free market right now and the intriguing rise of Michael Carrick’s start at Middlesbrough has also caught the eye of some around the club. Sullivan has not set his mind to any firm decision though and is set to attend this weekend's game as the Hammers fight for their top-flight status.

Scamacca, 24, is an Italy international and his other potential landing spots before joining West Ham were Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. It is unlikely those options would still be on the table but AC Milan and Napoli are monitoring from his homeland.

For now Scamacca will focus on making an impact when he can at West Ham - and knows a couple of important goals could change his outlook in English football.