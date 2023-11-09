Highlights West Ham manager David Moyes is under pressure due to the team's recent poor form and there are tensions between him and the club's technical director Tim Steidten.

West Ham United chief David Moyes has come under scrutiny for his side’s recent drop in domestic form and journalist Paul Brown has now given GIVEMESPORT an update on the ever-growing ‘tension’ between the Scotsman and Tim Steidten over the club's recruitment strategy.

The Hammers spent wisely over the summer by filling voids in the squad, spending just shy of £120m on new incomings. Of course, this hefty burden was largely alleviated by the eye-watering fee of £105m they earnt from selling their main man Declan Rice, but it has not stopped them from enduring an insipid start to 2023/24, one that has put Moyes' credibility as manager under threat.

David Moyes could be first PL manager to face the sack

On the back of their Europa Conference League-winning campaign in 2022/23, the only way for Moyes and his entourage of players seemed to be up and while they started brightly this time around, a sharp decline in results and performances has seen them slowly slip down the Premier League table.

Of course, like any big club, eyebrows are often raised after a string of bad results - and in Moyes’ case, it’s no different. Recently, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham will be forced to make a decision on his future ‘sooner rather than later’, especially given his contract situation.

After taking charge at the back end of 2019, the Scot has overseen 193 games, 89 of which he has won. In that timeframe, he boasts a 1.55 points per match ratio, but is that – in truth – enough to retain his position at the club? With his current contract at West Ham set to expire next summer, the 60-year-old’s future could be heavily at risk.

David Moyes - Managerial Career Statistics Club Matches W D L Points per match West Ham 193 89 33 71 1.55 West Ham (2017-2018) 31 9 10 12 1.19 Sunderland 43 8 7 28 0.72 Real Sociedad 42 12 15 15 1.21 Manchester United 51 26 19 15 1.73 Everton 518 221 133 164 1.54 Preston North End 210 102 53 55 1.71 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Earlier in the summer, MailOnline reported that the former Manchester United manager's position at the capital club was under threat as tensions were rising between him and West Ham technical director Tim Steidten. Moyes, obviously, retained his spot in the London Stadium dugout amid the clamour over his suitability, but the club now have to make a potentially season-changing decision whether to offer him a new deal or to dive into the market for a worthy successor.

When asked whether Moyes’ position was in the balance in east London, Brown insists the club’s higher-ups are confident that he has the tools to re-steady the ship after a brief period of doom and gloom. The journalist did, however, raise concerns over Moyes’ relationship with Steidten with ‘tensions’ supposedly rising between the two custodians, though he did claim that the majority of summer signings have proven to be shrewd. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I don't think Moyes’ position is under threat because of their recent form. I think that the club are fairly confident that he'll be able to turn that around. The issue comes in which direction the club wants to go in, in the transfer market. There does seem to have been some tension between him and [Tim] Steidten over signings. You have to say that the signings that Moyes pushed for and got have worked out and have been a big success. And I think some of the signings that Steidten pushed for and got have been a big success too, so you can argue that it's working. It depends on how well the two work together behind the scenes, that's the big unknown.”

Moyes set to address striker problem in January, Man Utd star eyed

Despite enjoying a promising summer transfer window, one area that Moyes and West Ham failed to bolster was at centre forward, despite being forever linked with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Paris Saint-Germain outcast Hugo Ekitike. Admittedly, Mohammed Kudus, who joined from Ajax for £38m, is more than capable of being utilised in said position, though it has typically been Michail Antonio and/or Jarrod Bowen leading the line for the club since the new campaign got underway.

To add further stress to Moyes, striker Danny Ings has struggled to make an impact in the English capital, with Brown recently telling GIVEMESPORT that he should look to move on in the near future. With all that said, out-of-sorts Manchester United ace Anthony Martial could be a viable option.

Over the summer months, the Irons were among the series of clubs to be linked with the Frenchman, who became the most expensive teenager upon his Manchester arrival in a deal worth £36m. And with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT recently that his current employers are ‘willing to listen to offers’, January could be the perfect time for Moyes and co to re-register their interest in Martial, especially if their woes in front of goal persist.

