West Ham United have endured a difficult start to the new Premier League season under Julen Lopetegui, and journalist Dean Jones believes the Hammers made a mistake appointing the Spaniard and should sack him.

Winning just two of their opening seven league matches, the Irons sit 12th, having accumulated eight points. While this doesn't represent an overwhelmingly negative start in regard to position in the table and points tally, the manner of the performances and the reported bust-up with key star Mohammed Kudus has prompted many to question Lopetegui at this early stage.

The former Real Madrid coach replaced long-term manager David Moyes at the London Stadium in the summer, and is yet to endear himself to the West Ham faithful. Jones has revealed his belief that the new boss should be given his marching orders, as sticking with him would be a 'waste of time'.

Jones: West Ham Should Sack Lopetegui

The Hammers have struggled so far

Despite comfortably beating newly promoted Ipswich Town last time out at the London Stadium, it's certainly not been plain sailing for Lopetegui in his opening months as West Ham manager. Resounding defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the EFL Cup have left a sour taste in the mouths of Hammers fans.

Tasked with transforming the East London outfit from the industrious style of Moyes to a possession-oriented team, Lopetegui has struggled thus far to implement his own philosophy. Having been firmly backed financially in the transfer market, with the likes of Niclas Füllkrug, Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville all arriving for hefty fees, the ex-Spain manager has drawn criticism for his failure to integrate these expensive signings.

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, journalist Jones determined that Lopetegui should be axed from his position:

"I'll be honest, I've heard reports that there are a fair few people that are not convinced about Lopetegui, and obviously there was friction recently between him and Mohammed Kudus in the dressing room at half-time. So there are other layers here that could affect the situation, but there's emotion too, that is going to impact how this goes, and we'll see whether they're (the West Ham board) on the right side of those feelings once we come out of this break. Honestly, I'd probably sack him (Lopetegui). I think they've got it wrong. I don't think this is the right man for them. I think it's a waste of time. I'd sack him."

West Ham's Summer 2024 Signings Player Fee Former Club Position Luis Guilherme £25m Palmeiras RW/LW Max Kilman £40m Wolves CB Wes Foderingham Free Sheffield United GK Crysencio Summerville £25m (plus add-ons) Leeds LW/RW Niclas Fullkrug £27.5m Borussia Dortmund ST Guido Rodriguez Free Real Betis CM Jean-Clair Todibo Loan with option to buy Nice CB Aaron Wan-Bissaka £15m Manchester United RB Mohamadou Kante, Undisclosed Paris FC CM Carlos Soler Loan PSG CM

Kudus May Struggle to Get a Move

The forward has a £85m release clause

As a result of the reported break-down in the relationship between Lopetegui and Kudus, the Ghanaian is now said to be itching for a move away from East London. However, the versatile attacker could be priced out of a move due to West Ham's supposed stubborn stance on the situation.

It's understood that the Hammers will refuse to accept an offer lower than the 24-year-old's £85 million release clause. The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Kudus, but are unlikely to stump up a fee as high as this figure.

The former Ajax star scored eight goals and provided six assists for the Iron in the Premier League last season, in what was a productive debut campaign in England.

