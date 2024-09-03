West Ham United will be hoping to get back to their best next season after missing out on European football under David Moyes last year - and with a superb transfer window behind them, Dan Kilpatrick believes that the Hammers were the winners of the summer in the Premier League after announcing various new signings and failing to lose a glut of key players.

The likes of Guido Rodriguez, Niclas Fullkrug, Carlos Soler and Jean-Clair Todibo all joined from European clubs, whilst domestic signings in Max Kilman, Wes Foderingham, Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were all dragged over the line to massively boost West Ham's squad as a whole. Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer and Flynn Downes - all squad players - were the only first-team players sold of note, whilst James Ward-Prowse was loaned out to Nottingham Forest to make way for Soler and Kurt Zouma was loaned out to Al-Orobah in the only questionable exit of the summer.

West Ham Voted as Transfer Window Champions

The Hammers have bolstered their squad depth and quality

Speaking on Sky Sports' Transfer Talk show, Evening Standard writer Kilpatrick states that he thought West Ham had won the transfer window - especially after overcoming the daunting prospect of losing Lucas Paqueta amid his gambling investigation. Kilpatrick said:

"Well, I guess as the kind of designated London specialist here, I'm gonna plump for West Ham. "I think at the start of the window, there were kind of strong noises coming out of the club saying they were going to really overhaul the squad for Julen Lopetegui and give him seven or eight new signings. "I think it was hard to believe that at the time, particularly with the Lucas Paqueta situation kind of uncertain. It felt like maybe they needed to sell him in order to have a big window in terms of incomings. "But they've been good to their word, I think, and they've got a lo of new players in, I think seven or eight, and they've addressed key problem areas in the squad."

West Ham Have Avenged Their Past Failures

The Hammers have finally bolstered their threadbare team

West Ham's problem in years gone by - even in the years under David Moyes where they achieved consistent European football and won the Europa Conference League - is that they haven't had enough squad depth.

Niclas Fullkrug's Bundesliga statistics - Dortmund squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 3rd Goals 12 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 6.96 7th

For example, their centre-back options back in 2020/21 were Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop; all strong players in their own right, but they are nothing on the current options of Kilman, Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Their midfield was also threadbare. The quality of Declan Rice is something that evidently won't be replaced, but Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals were the only players capable of playing in the centre.

Compare that to the exhausting list of current options that includes Soler, Paqueta, Edson Alvarez, Rodriguez and Soucek - with Mohammed Kudus as an emergency option - and it's night and day in just a four-year period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham United have only suffered one bottom-half finish in the past four Premier League seasons

The Hammers' squad is not only better now, but boasts much more depth and with no European competition to contend with, they could start to have a good season despite losses to superb outfits in Aston Villa and Manchester City - with an easier run of games likely to see them shoot up in the table.

Related West Ham In Talks to Sign John Egan on Free Transfer West Ham United are in talks to sign John Egan and Joel Matip on free transfers with the club's summer transfer business not done yet.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-09-24.