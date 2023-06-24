West Ham United have held 'initial talks' with summer transfer target Edson Alvarez, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Alvarez has been subject to plenty of interest from across the continent and Taylor expects West Ham to continue pushing hard.

West Ham United transfer news - Edson Alvarez

While his final destination may not be known, what is clear is the fact Declan Rice has played his final game in West Ham colours.

That's according to David Sullivan, who told talkSPORT after West Ham had beaten Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final that Rice would depart for pastures new (via Sky Sports).

With £100 million the figure being demanded by West Ham for Rice's signature, it's likely the east Londoners will have a bit of cash to splash during the transfer window, as David Moyes and Co. set about building a squad capable of challenging at the right end of the table.

One man being linked with a London Stadium switch is Alvarez, who according to The Guardian is viewed as a legitimate Rice replacement.

The dominative midfielder has impressed while at Ajax and shone for Mexico during the 2022 World Cup, which has subsequently sparked plenty of interest from West Ham.

And there are claims that the Hammers have already approached the Mexican midfielder.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Alvarez to West Ham?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted West Ham are facing stern competition for Alvarez, but claimed they'd continue to fight for his signature.

On the 25-year-old, Taylor said: "I do know, from what I understand, initial talks have been held with Alvarez, but Borussia Dortmund, are in a more advanced position to sign him. The issue is Ajax know, they can get more money from the Premier League, as we've seen in the past few years, clubs that are finishing in the bottom half of the table can afford to spend £40 million on one player.

"Ajax actually rejected a £43 million bid from Chelsea on deadline day last summer, so that's the kind of valuation they're going to be looking for.”

How much would Alvarez cost West Ham?

As alluded to by Taylor, Ajax are set to demand a hefty fee for the signing of Alvarez, as the Dutch side look to cash in on one of their prized assets.

The earlier Guardian report claimed Ajax have placed a £45 million bounty on the Mexican's head - a price tag that would make him West Ham's most expensive signing of all time.

However, there have been some discrepancies in the rumoured cost for this deal, as 90min are reporting Ajax will hold out for a fee closer to £38 million, with Dortmund having recently bid £30 million instead.

Regardless, it's expected to be an expensive deal for whoever lands his signature, but given Alvarez's quality and potential, it's one West Ham should try and pursue until the very end.