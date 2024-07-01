Highlights West Ham have offered over €20 million for Georgian forward Georges Mikautadze, but face competition from French clubs.

Mikautadze is being eyed as a potential replacement for Michail Antonio.

West Ham are expected to be busy this summer, targeting the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Reiss Nelson and Diego Gomez.

West Ham United have offered in excess of €20 million for Georgia star Georges Mikautadze, but will face stiff competition from a number of French clubs for his signature.

Off the back of an eye-catching Euros with his national team, Mikautadze is hot property in the transfer market. The Metz forward scored three times for Georgia throughout the tournament, whilst also netting 13 times in Ligue 1 last season, despite Les Grenats' relegation from the French top flight.

The likes of Lyon, Lens and Monaco are all said to be interested in the 23-year-old, whilst West Ham have thus far made the most substantial offer. According to journalist Alexis Bernard, the Hammers have bid 'well over' €20 million, but the player is currently favouring a move to another Ligue 1 club.

West Ham Pursuing Mikautadze

The Hammers want to strengthen their forward line

After developing through the Metz academy, Mikautadze earned a €16 million move to Dutch giants Ajax last summer. However, after an unconvincing first six months in the Netherlands, where he failed to score a goal, the Georgian returned to Metz on loan in January.

A prolific second half of the season saw the French outfit trigger the €10 million buy option inserted into the loan deal, and after some electric Euro 2024 performances, the striker is now the subject of widespread interest. Several Ligue 1 clubs are said to be monitoring the player, while West Ham are eyeing him up as a replacement to Michail Antonio.

The Hammers are eager to strengthen their attack this summer, with new manager Julen Lopetegui set to revamp areas of his squad that had become stale under previous boss David Moyes. The east Londoners have identified Mikautadze as a potential solution to goal-scoring issues up front, and have initiated a move by making an offer beyond Metz' €20 million valuation.

According to Bernard, Monaco and Lens have also submitted bids for the Lyon-born man, although neither have come close to matching West Ham's proposal. The club of his birth city are also said to be interested, but are yet to make contact with Metz over a deal.

Mikautadze would supply West Ham with a new lease of attacking flair, complementing the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen in the Irons' forward line. One of the Euros' breakout stars has been described as a 'penalty-box poacher' with 'eye-catching pace and trickery'.

Mikautadze's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 13 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.83 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.16 Key Passes Per 90 1.08

West Ham Expected to Be Busy this Summer

The likes of Wan-Bissaka, Nelson and Gomez have been linked

The West Ham hierarchy will be eager to provide Lopetegui with all the tools he needs as he prepares to launch the next iteration of the east London side, and challenge for a place in Europe next season. This means dipping into the market extensively and acquiring several new players, with significant transfer activity expected at the London Stadium this summer.

The 2023 Conference League champions are understood to be interested in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United. Elsewhere, West Ham are also reportedly among the suitors interested in Reiss Nelson, with Arsenal now open to selling the player, while the Hammers have also made an inquiry for £20 million-rated Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez.

