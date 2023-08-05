West Ham United may have made their pursuit of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher a bit more difficult, as journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT they had ‘opened a can of worms’ with their opening bid.

Now, Brown expects other potential suitors are aware of the finer details of what it would take to snare a deal for the in-demand Englishman.

West Ham United transfer latest – Conor Gallagher

The Telegraph reported that Chelsea were quick to reject West Ham’s £40m offer for one of their remaining senior midfielders.

This perhaps shows the club – or at least some the members of staff - are keen to retain Gallagher ahead of 2023/24, despite the flurry of exciting incomings.

He featured readily for them last term, making a total of 35 Premier League appearances and a further 10 elsewhere, though he has just a three-goal return to show.

Given the ruthlessness of Chelsea’s business this window, it would be little surprise to see Gallagher follow the likes of N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek out the exit door this summer.

Ben Jacobs backed this notion by previously told GIVEMESPORT he wouldn’t be surprised to see Chelsea let him move on to pastures new should a reasonable offer for his services be tabled.

The reputable journalist also claimed that the two senior Chelsea figures, Boehly and Pochettino, have ‘different perspectives’ on Gallagher’s future at the club.

The former would be happy to part ways with the Chelsea No.23, whereas the latter is more interested in working with him, at least for one season.

What did Paul Brown say about West Ham United and Conor Gallagher?

On the 23-year-old, Brown claimed that West Ham’s opening bid has let additional suitors aware of what it will take to snare the midfielder away this summer.

The journalist also claimed his rejection was based on his desire to continue his progression at Stamford Bridge, rather than downplaying the size of the bidders.

“I think West Ham kind of opened a can of worms here by bidding. Because they did that, everyone knows now pretty much how much it would take to get Conor Gallagher out, but they also know the player’s wishes.

“I don’t think for a minute that if Spurs were suddenly to come in that Gallagher is going to change his mind and then decide he suddenly wants to leave. It wasn’t because he doesn’t think West Ham is a good enough option for him and he told them that, he does genuinely want to succeed at Chelsea.

“He’s been there a while and sees an opportunity in the team now under a new manager given they’re not overloaded in any of the positions he can slot into.”

What next for West Ham United?

Transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Hakan Calhanoglu, who has been mooted by West Ham United, would be a ‘very special signing’.

Italian outlet Calciomercato, via Football365, have claimed the Irons are plotting an outside move for the Turkish midfielder, though Inter Milan do value him at £43m.

Meanwhile, in an obscene turn of events, West Ham’s deal for Manchester City youngster Carlos Borjes has been hijacked by Eredivisie giants Ajax with a verbal agreement in place, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year Portuguese ace scored 29 goals and plundered a further 18 assists in 33 appearances last season and a switch from Manchester to east London almost looked inevitable as MailOnline claimed David Moyes' Europa Conference League-winning outfit were finalising terms over a £14m deal with City.