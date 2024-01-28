Highlights West Ham's sporting director has had discussions with Jota about a potential move to the London Stadium during the January transfer window.

Jota is one of several Saudi Pro League players who have struggled to settle in the league, and he hasn't played for Al-Ittihad since September.

Despite interest from Premier League clubs, including West Ham, there hasn't been any movement on Jota's situation, and there are concerns about whether he would fix the team's attacking problems.

West Ham United's sporting director Tim Steidten has been in conversation with Jota about the possibility of a move to the London Stadium during the January transfer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid a busy month of activity for West Ham, who recently announced Kalvin Phillips as their latest new arrival, with the midfielder joining from Manchester City on a season-long loan. The Hammers are also said to be keen on teenager Ibrahim Osman, but talk about a move for Jota is refusing to disappear in the final few days of the window.

The Portuguese forward hasn't settled at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, leading to suggestions he could depart the Middle Eastern outfit this month.

Jota latest Saudi Arabian arrival to want out

It's no secret, but Jota is just one of many Saudi Pro League players who arrived from Europe in the summer and haven't taken to the league or the country's culture. The striker hasn't featured for Al-Ittihad since September, after the decision was taken to leave him off the list of registered players for the 2023/24 season.

Bumped down the pecking order following a flurry of late arrivals at Al-Ittihad, Jota - who cost the Saudi side £25 million in the summer - was prevented from being registered and has since been without any competitive action for close to four months. It had led to many suggestions he'd leave Saudi Arabia during the January transfer window, with a return to Europe looking like the most likely outcome.

But with less than one week of the window left to play with, there hasn't yet been any movement on Jota's situation.

Jota target for Premier League clubs

That's despite reported interest from multiple Premier League clubs, who are said to have been tracking Jota's availability throughout the month. It's been claimed by talkSPORT that three top-flight sides in England have been touted as a potential destination for Jota, with West Ham among the names said to be interested in the Scottish league winner.

Al-Ittihad are said to be open to letting Jota depart the club, should a suitable offer present itself, and given West Ham's issues in attack, it has looked as if the London Stadium could prove the ideal place for the Portuguese star to land on his feet. Despite interest from two unnamed Premier League sides, West Ham are yet to ignite a move for Jota, even though conversations having taken place between the two parties.

When quizzed on the latest regarding Jota and his prospective move to West Ham, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted the interest was there on the Hammers' part, but questions about David Moyes' desire to sign the 24-year-old have been thrown up. While West Ham are stretched in the attacking department, it's suggested by Crook that Moyes isn't convinced Jota would fix any of their problems this month.

On the latest at the London Stadium with Jota and West Ham, along with updates regarding other potential deals for the east Londoners, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“They're not too far apart I don't think (with Ibrahim Osman), about €4 million in terms of what they've offered and what the selling club are willing to accept. I think this one is being driven by Tim Steidten, the sporting director. “Jota, is another player they've also spoken to as well. I've been told that as many as four or five Premier League clubs have spoken with him, but he's on £200,000 a week, which is a problem. “I think Steidten feels they need an out-and-out number nine, but David Moyes doesn't necessarily think that. So, maybe the emphasis is more on bringing a sort of wide forward who can play for the middle if needed, like Jarrod Bowen has been doing.”

West Ham European charge continues

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup, West Ham will have the rare luxury of a weekend off from action, before the Premier League returns in midweek. Chasing qualification for Europe once again, West Ham will resume their quest for a top-six finish when they travel to Bournemouth on Thursday evening.

Following that, West Ham make the journey north to play Manchester United next weekend, before February continues with another tasty clash against Arsenal. Should Moyes and Co. wish to retain their spot in Europe next season, taking points in these mammoth clashes will be crucial for the reigning Europa Conference League holders.