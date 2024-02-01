Highlights West Ham have been offered the opportunity to sign Ismaila Sarr, but fans should not get too carried away as this is the sixth deal of its kind that the club has pursued this month.

The club has been searching for a new forward since the transfer window opened and have considered multiple options, but negotiations for Sarr are now in the early stages.

Pablo Fornals has left West Ham to join Sevilla, leaving a gap that the club is looking to fill with a worthy replacement, potentially Ismaila Sarr.

West Ham United have been granted the opportunity to sign Marseille and Senegal star Ismaila Sarr before the window slams shut and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why fans shouldn’t get ‘too carried away’, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Hammers boss David Moyes enjoyed a glittering summer after spending around the £117 million mark, per Transfermarkt, on arrivals such as Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse during the 2023 summer transfer window.

West Ham set for late push for Sarr

For all the Scotsman’s promising transfer work in the summer, he has still been short-changed up top thanks to the injury to Michail Antonio. Due to the Jamaican’s absence, Jarrod Bowen – a winger by trade – has been utilised through the middle. As a result, according to transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, the Senegalese ace, who played in the Premier League with Watford, is certainly of interest to the east Londoners.

The report states that the club have been scouring the market for a new forward since the window opened and have looked at the likes of Ibrahim Osman, Jonathan Rowe, Willy Gnonto, Hugo Ekitike and Jota, though they have now lodged their interest in Sarr, who has notched four goals and a duo of assists in 21 Marseille outings thus far in 23/24.

As a side who are looking to secure European football for the third consecutive campaign, signing a player of Sarr’s ilk would be a sensible move, especially with Bowen’s future currently up in the air. The dazzling Englishman may have signed a new contract that keeps him at London Stadium until 2030 recently, but with Liverpool ‘monitoring’ the former Hull City ace, planning in advance with the arrival of Sarr would prevent harming the club any further.

Dean Jones – Moyes has looked at ‘various options’

Jones insisted that Sarr has been offered as a last-ditch mid-season incoming Moyes and his entourage, with negotiations between all parties currently in their early stages. Referencing the fact that they have been linked with many different options this January, the transfer insider admits that the interest in the 25-year-old should be treated with caution. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“So they've been offered the opportunity to sign Sarr and early negotiations are now taking place over the possibility of that happening. I mean, we probably shouldn't get too carried away because this is the sixth deal of this type that West Ham have tried to do across this month. They've looked at various options.”

Fornals set to join Sevilla

While the capital club have been working tirelessly to get a forward through the door, they have also bid farewell to Pablo Fornals with the six-cap Spain international joining Sevilla on a permanent deal worth £8.5 million, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After arriving in east London back in 2019, the former Villarreal man bagged four-and-a-half seasons at the club and was pivotal in their route to the Europa Conference League final against Serie A club Fiorentina last term, having scored the winner against AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals.

Fornals plundered 202 appearances in claret and blue with 23 goals and 19 assists to show for during his time at the club, but despite the club triggering his one-year extension back in December, he was deemed surplus to requirements by Moyes and his staff are evidently on the search for a worthy replacement amid their ever-growing interest in Sarr.