Highlights West Ham are expected to make their final decision on Aaron Wan-Bissaka this week.

The Hammers' transfer activity has picked up significant pace in recent weeks.

Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez will also be joining the club.

Manchester United are waiting for the final green light from West Ham United for defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s move to the London Stadium, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests that ‘there is still some work to do’ on a deal to bring the 26-year-old back to London, five years after he joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace.

Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a primary target for West Ham after they failed to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who is expected to replace the Englishman at Old Trafford.

West Ham’s transfer activity has picked up significant pace in recent weeks, with three more signings lined up after Crysencio Summerville’s arrival from Leeds United.

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has now officially completed a move to the club, while former Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez is set to follow soon.

Romano suggests that Man United are now awaiting West Ham’s final decision on Wan-Bissaka after the Hammers advanced on three signings in recent days.

West Ham to Make Wan-Bissaka Decision

After signing Fullkrug, Summerville and Rodríguez

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that West Ham are yet to present ‘a final answer’ to Manchester United regarding their stance on Wan-Bissaka:

“They are waiting for the final green light also for Wan-Bissaka to West Ham. “There is still some work to do, but West Ham, next week, will try to have a final answer, also on the case of Aaron Wan-Bissaka after signing Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville, while Guido Rodriguez is waiting for the contracts to be signed."

According to MailOnline, United want around £18million for Wan-Bissaka, who looks set to leave the club with just 11 months left on his current deal.

After signing from Crystal Palace in 2019, the Englishman failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford and has fallen down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order behind Diogo Dalot in the last two seasons.

Wan-Bissaka is now among those ready to be sold this summer, including midfielder Scott McTominay, who was eyed by West Ham last summer – United rejected a £30million offer for the Scotsman 12 months ago.

West Ham are now expected to address the right-back situation, with Wan-Bissaka remaining top of the list of targets for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

Matt O’Riley Eyed by Hammers

Facing Premier League Competition

West Ham could join Premier League rivals in the race to sign Celtic attacking midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to CaughtOffside.

The Hammers have reportedly shown interest in signing the Denmark international this summer, alongside Leicester City, who also admire O’Riley.

CaughtOffside suggests that both clubs are hesitant to meet Celtic’s asking price of £25million for O’Riley, who impressed in the Scottish Premiership last season, scoring 18 goals and registering 13 assists.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-08-24.