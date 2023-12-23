Highlights West Ham United could look towards wantaway Ivan Toney in the January window to plug the gap in centre forward.

Toney's betting ban has not impacted the level of interest in him, with Chelsea and Arsenal previously linked to the striker.

The price tag on Toney could deter potential suitors, but West Ham should still push for what would be an 'ambitious' move.

West Ham United could spark an 'ambitious' move for Ivan Toney in the January transfer window, despite interest from Champions League clubs for the Brentford striker, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Toney hasn't played a game of football since May because of a betting suspension, but the England international is due to return to action next month. Whether that is in the red and white stripes of Brentford, or playing for another Premier League side remains to be seen, such has been the level of speculation linking him with a move away from the Bees.

And now, with the January window on the horizon, Brown has claimed West Ham could be in the mix to sign Toney.

Toney interest high despite betting ban

It's impossible to say where Toney would be right now if it wasn't for his betting ban, but the likely answer is plying his trade away from Brentford. The 27-year-old had recently netted his 20th Premier League goal of the season when the suspension was announced, with clubs across England's top-flight rumoured to have been gearing up for a summer transfer tussle.

Despite this, interest has remained strong throughout the period Toney has been away from the game for, with both Chelsea and Arsenal linked to his signature all the way back in September. Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that if it came down to a choice between Chelsea and Arsenal, then Toney would likely choose the latter, given the pathway to European football is more established and there's a better chance of winning silverware.

Ivan Toney FBref Stats (Avg. per 90 minutes) Non-Penalty Goals 0.37 Shots Total 2.61 Shot-Creating Actions 1.97 Successful Take-Ons 0.48 Touches (Att Pen) 4.52 Progressive Passes 2.55

Toney price could fend off January interest

However, any prospective move from Arsenal, or any other Premier League suitor, would likely depend on how much Toney goes for. Despite having less than 18 months left on his contract, Brentford are said to think the attacker is worth a fee in the region of £100 million, with little talk they could accept an offer of around £70 million.

Given his Premier League experience and importance to the Brentford side, the west London outfit aren't willing to let go of Toney on the cheap. In fact, with the January window fast approaching, the 2020/21 Championship playoff winners remain steadfast in their tough transfer stance.

But, if Toney decides to push for a move away from Brentford, forcing them to lower their asking price, it's been claimed that West Ham should register interest in signing the one-cap England star.

When quizzed about West Ham's transfer plans for the January window, Brown admitted that a move for Toney was an unlikely prospect, but urged the Hammers to be 'ambitious' in the market. Suggesting they're as good as any other destination for Toney right now, due to their European pedigree, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“When you look at signings that could be made, I think West ham are crying out for a quality centre forward and have been for a long time. I think there are other parts of the pitch where they could do with a bit more depth but the one area where you think they could take a really big leap if they got someone is at centre forward. “And I wonder if they might be ambitious enough to try for Toney because there's obviously a lot of clubs targeting him, some of them with a higher profile than West Ham, but I don't think some of those clubs would be able to offer him European football like West Ham can. I do think it's worth having the conversation because those clubs also have other targets and may not necessarily go for Toney. “So yeah, I would like to see them being ambitious and targeting people like that and trying to take the next step in that way.”

Striker on Hammers' Christmas wishlist

Whether a move for Toney materialises remains to be seen, but as alluded to by Brown, striker is a position West Ham are rumoured to be looking at.

One name catching the attention right now is Serhou Guirassy, with the marksman scoring for fun in the Bundesliga. Netting 18 goals in 15 outings for VfB Stuttgart so far this season, only former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has more goals than Guirassy this season.

Remarkably, it's claimed the Guinea international could be available for as little as £15 million in the January window, should any Premier League side wish to trigger the forward's release clause. Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs have been linked with a move, along with reigning Europa Conference League winners West Ham too.