Highlights West Ham United could potentially hijack AC Milan's pursuit of midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a key summer addition.

Fofana, known for his grit and determination, could provide a boost to West Ham's midfield with his physicality and talent on the ball.

The club is also eyeing Paris Saint-Germain's Carlos Soler as a potential addition to strengthen the squad further.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in France and Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a means of bolstering their engine room and, according to reports, the east Londoners could be in line to hijack AC Milan’s pursuit of the 25-year-old.

The summer transfer window has proven to be crucial for Julen Lopetegui and Co as the former Real Madrid boss looks to kick-start his stint in the east of the capital on a positive note.

tiNiclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo, albeit on loan, have been some of West Ham’s marquee summer additions – but with the deadline on the horizon, the club are willing to bolster their squad even further.

West Ham Could Hijack Fofana’s AC Milan Move

Manchester United also interested in the 25-year-old

Paris-born Fofana began his senior career at Strasbourg but notched just 41 outings in his three-year stay with the first teamers. A move to Monaco beckoned in the summer of 2020 and ever since, he’s become one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fan account WestHam_Central, via EXWHUEmployee, revealed that West Ham could provide stiff competition to AC Milan for the French talent, who has previously been described as 'magnificent'.

Referencing the hijack of Todibo’s move to Juventus, EXWHUEmployee wrote on his Patreon that talks with the club’s technical director Tim Steidten could entice the midfielder to switch to the London Stadium.

“West Ham could find themselves in a similar situation to that of Todibo, who we hijacked from Juventus, with Youssouf Fofana, but at the moment, AC Milan are still his preferred destination. However, he hasn’t spoken to Tim yet.”

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport have revealed that AC Milan is Fofana’s preferred destination, whether that be this summer or next, when his Monaco contract runs out.

Manchester United, who are also looking to add new faces to the centre of the park before the summer transfer window closes, are in the race for Fofana’s signature this summer, per Correire dello Sport.

Fofana, Ward-Prowse, Soucek - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Fofana Ward-Prowse Soucek Minutes 2,703 3,006 2,876 Goals 4 7 7 Assists 4 7 2 Pass success rate (%) 82.2 89.6 75.7 Tackles per game 1.9 1.2 1.4 Interceptions per game 1.2 1 1 Overall rating 7.03 6.99 6.88

Whether Fofana ends up at the end of the summer trading period, the Frenchman will provide plenty of grit and determination to the midfield. Despite being revered for his physicality, he's also very talented with the ball at his feet, proving that across his 175-outing stint at the Stade Louis II.

Carlos Soler Admired by West Ham Chiefs

Midfielder has scored just eight goals in 63 games for PSG

Despite being one of the busiest Premier League sides this summer, Lopetegui and his entourage are keen to strengthen their squad further ahead of an all-important campaign, one which could see them secure European football.

According to EXWHUEmployee, Paris Saint-Germain outcast Carlos Soler, who currently boasts another three years left to run on his deal, is being eyed by the capital club with recent reports suggesting a deal could be struck in the latter stages of the window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soler has notched 50 goals and 40 assists in 336 senior outings in club football.

Ever since joining Luis Enrique’s side from Valencia two summers ago, the midfielder has featured irregularly, notching eight goals and eight assists apiece in his 63-game career in the French capital.

PSG’s additions to their engine room, namely Joao Neves and Gabriel Moscardo, only means that Valencia-born Soler’s minutes at Parc des Princes will be limited further. For reference: the Spaniard played just 1,277 minutes next term.

