West Ham United have held discussions internally for Eredivisie midfield ace Edson Alvarez, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor exclusively told GIVEMESPORT Ajax’s £35m valuation is feasible.

Taylor insisted David Moyes’ chase for the Mexico international could be boosted by his current employer’s willingness to sell.

West Ham United transfer news – Edson Alvarez

There is a growing belief within the east London camp that a deal for the Eredivisie star could be completed and at a reasonable price, too.

Football Insider first reported that West Ham were eyeing Alvarez in order to replace the outgoing Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal for a British record fee of £105m. The mouth-watering fee that they couped for their club captain can now be used to bolster their chances of more glory next term.

The same outlet claimed the 2022/23 Europa Conference League winners were confident that a deal can be made for the highly rated 25-year-old.

Borussia Dortmund were in conversation with the club from the Dutch capital, but they have since cooled their interest, which has left the door open for David Moyes and his entourage to swoop in, 90min report.

Prior to the deal falling through, Alvarez expressed his interest in moving away from the perennial Eredivisie winners.

“I spent four wonderful years here and this place still feels like a home to me. I won a lot trophies and developed. This is what could make it the right time to take the next step in my career. But everything has to be perfect. I have to improve, but so do Ajax.”

Alvarez’s extensive experience in Europe’s top table could hurt the Premier League side’s chances of snaring a deal, however.

What did Ryan Taylor say about West Ham United and Edson Alvarez?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor claimed that Alvarez is certainly on West Ham’s radar and that the club do have the financial capability to get a deal over the line.

He said: “Edson Alvarez, from what I understand, is a target. There has already been initial discussion and, you know, Ajax are a club that have shown a willingness to sell this summer, but it would take a bid of about £35m to get that done from what I understand, which is a fee which is definitely affordable given the Palhinha bid that just went in, but it seems West Ham are a little bit hesitant on that one at the moment.”

What next for West Ham United?

Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka would be the club’s ‘dream signing’ this summer as they look for a box-office Rice replacement.

However, a deal for the German midfielder looks less likely than Alvarez given that all parties are currently undergoing talks.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is among those midfielders on West Ham’s long list of targets, though the Cottagers have rejected a £50m bid as they hold out for that extra £10m, according to 90min.

Former Liverpool centre-forward Divock Origi has also been linked to the club with a return to the Premier League not off the table. Although the Belgian has announced his desire to stay in Italy, Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportsWitness) claim that he could soon fly to London to put pen to paper.

Next season, Moyes and his men will feature in the Europa League thanks to their triumph on the big stage at the final stages of 2022/23, and having ample depth will only boost their ability to compete on both a domestic and European front.