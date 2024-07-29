Highlights West Ham United have been locked in discussions with Manchester United as they look to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Hammers are hoping to pounce with Man Utd looking to sign Noussair Mazraoui.

Wan-Bissaka is on the market after entering the final 12 months of his contract.

West Ham United have held discussions with Manchester United over a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'in the last 72 hours', Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Hammers are trying to find an agreement for the 26-year-old after missing out on Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who could soon arrive at Old Trafford in place of Wan-Bissaka.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are keen on bringing in a new right-sided defender to compete with Vladimir Coufal following Ben Johnson’s departure at the end of his contract.

The east Londoners' academy graduate has joined Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town after agreeing a four-year deal, and looks set to play a starring role in Kieran McKenna’s squad next season.

According to Plettenberg, West Ham and Manchester United are now in direct contact over Wan-Bissaka, who has just 12 months remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford, which is worth £100,000-per-week.

The defensive full-back could soon become the London Stadium outfit’s fourth signing of the summer, alongside Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, and Luis Guilherme.

Hammers Attempting to Secure Wan-Bissaka Deal

East Londoners have been locked in fresh conversations over switch

Writing on X, Plettenberg has revealed that Wan-Bissaka could soon make way for Mazraoui at Manchester United, and West Ham are now in talks to sign the Englishman:

After joining from Crystal Palace in 2019, the 26-year-old struggled to live up to expectations in Manchester and has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, with Diogo Dalot operating more often on the right-hand side.

Last season, Wan-Bissaka was forced to cover at left-back as the Red Devils navigated through an injury crisis, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia absent from the first-team squad.

After making 190 appearances for Manchester United in five seasons, the Englishman could soon become part of Lopetegui’s newly-formed defence at the London Stadium.

Alex Crook, the respected talkSPORT reporter, previously told GMS that the Spanish tactician wanted to sign Wan-Bissaka on loan when he was in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

Following Max Kilman’s arrival from Wolves, the Hammers are seeking further reinforcements in defence and have been linked with signing another centre-back in recent weeks.

After missing out on Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, West Ham have been linked with several names in the market, including RC Lens’ Kevin Danso and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, who is being eyed by several Premier League sides.

Duran Agrees Personal Terms with East Londoners

Aston Villa frontman keen to become Lopetegui's latest signing

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is nearing a move to West Ham United after reaching an agreement over personal terms, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old could form a front three with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the new campaign, as he looks to depart Villa Park only 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire.

Duran struggled for playing time under Unai Emery last season, spending just 462 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League, scoring five goals and accumulating as many yellow cards.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-07-24.