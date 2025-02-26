West Ham United have held talks with Lille striker Jonathan David’s representatives over a potential summer move to the London Stadium, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed.

The Hammers were reportedly looking to get ahead of the competition for the Canada international but are unlikely to succeed, with David expected to reject their approach.

According to Crook, West Ham face competition from clubs such as Inter Milan and Barcelona for the 25-year-old striker and ‘know’ he is unlikely to choose them as his next destination.

David, who has just over four months remaining on his contract, was linked with a Premier League move in January but opted to keep his options open until the summer.

West Ham Want Jonathan David

He is set to snub London Stadium move

David is expected to be among the most sought-after free transfers this summer, having established himself as ‘one of the best strikers in the world’ in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old has played a key role in Lille’s impressive Champions League run this season, helping the French club reach the Round of 16 for only the third time in their history.

The Canada international has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, including seven goal involvements in Europe, where he netted against Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David ranks third among Ligue 1 top scorers this season, trailing only Ousmane Dembele and Mason Greenwood.

West Ham are anticipating a busy first summer under Graham Potter and are expected to sign a new striker to address their injury concerns.

The Hammers have lost both Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug to long-term setbacks and do not hold a buy option to make Evan Ferguson’s loan move permanent after the season.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 36 Goals 20 Assists 9 Minutes per goal 146 Minutes played 2,919

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-02-25.