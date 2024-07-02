Highlights Matt O'Riley has been linked with moves away from Celtic Park.

West Ham, Everton, Fulham, and Brentford have since held talks with Celtic star.

Southampton's £20m bid has fallen short of Celtic's £30m asking price.

Matt O'Riley's superb season for Celtic has seen the midfielder linked with moves away from Celtic Park for quite some time - and with that in mind, West Ham United could make a move to sign the metronome and take him away from Southampton, with the south coast club having failed to land their man so far and the Hammers holding talks with the star, according to reports.

O'Riley registered one of the greatest seasons in Scottish Premiership history with 18 goals and 13 assists from central midfield in the league alone under Brendan Rodgers as the Hoops forced their way past bitter rivals Rangers to the title. But with that has come interest from elsewhere and Celtic's star man could be on his way to the Premier League - with West Ham amongst others holding talks for his signature, according to HITC.

O'Riley Wanted by Five Premier League Clubs

The report states that Southampton's bid of £20million is short of the fee that Celtic want for Matt O'Riley, with the Hoops thought to be wanting £30million for his services - and that has seen West Ham, Everton, Fulham and Brentford all hold talks with the Celtic star.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

The report understands that Celtic want a fee that would make O'Riley their most expensive departure, having seen Jota and Kieran Tierney both leave the club for a fee in the region of £25million in recent seasons after excelling at Parkhead throughout the years - and as a result, that means that they are holding out for £30million for the 'phenomenal' Danish international that they signed for just £1.5million from MK Dons just over two years ago.

HITC suggests that Southampton and Celtic remain apart in their valuations, with the south coast outfit only wanting to pay £20m but that won't worry Celtic, who will first-and-foremost want to keep their midfield star before selling him on. Fulham - where O'Riley began his career before making just five first-team appearances - have also registered an interest in securing his signature in what would be a fairytale return.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O'Riley is eligible to play for Denmark through his mother.

O'Riley could feel as though he could play a part under Julen Lopetegui, and if West Ham do make a move for his services, he may prioritise them - but with Saints boss Russell Martin having worked with O'Riley before, that may also play a factor where he would be all but guaranteed to start at St. Mary's if a fee can be agreed.

Russell Martin Has Fond Memories with O'Riley

The pair were together at MK Dons

Martin has waxed lyrical about O'Riley before, having managed the midfielder at MK Dons before his move to Celtic - and having tried to sign O'Riley for Swansea once he departed for South Wales, Martin hasn't hidden his adoration for O'Riley in terms of mentality and technique. He said:

“Wow. What a technician. Myself and my staff left for Swansea and we tried to bring him there. It was a very sad moment for me when the deal we tried to do fell down. But then he went to Celtic and he’s just kept on progressing. And I’m not surprised. “It’s his mentality that sets him apart. He’s supremely confident and a super pro; his diet is spot on, and he’s really athletic, more than he is given credit for. He’s got everything to play at the top – for Denmark and in the Premier League.”

Martin can clearly see a good long-term signing in terms of O'Riley' signature and whether a deal can be done for either team remains to be seen.

Related Man City Close to Signing Southampton's Harrison Miles Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Southampton youngster Harrison Miles, beating Arsenal to his signature.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-07-24.