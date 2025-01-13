West Ham United have held talks about signing Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford on loan in January, according to The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Hammers have reportedly earmarked Rashford as a potential solution to their injury crisis up front, having lost Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Niclas Fullkrug to long-term setbacks.

Informal talks over the 27-year-old’s arrival at the London Stadium have taken place to assess whether West Ham’s pursuit of Rashford is realistic.

While West Ham would be keen on a loan move for the England international, it is unclear whether Rashford would be interested in the move, given he may have more attractive suitors from Serie A.

West Ham Interested in Marcus Rashford

Hold talks over January loan

According to Edwards, it also remains uncertain how much of Rashford’s wages West Ham would be willing to cover, or what sort of loan fee they would pay United.

The 'unstoppable' 27-year-old, who earns around £325,000 a week, is one of the best-paid players in the Premier League, and at this point, United seem poised to cover at least part of his wages if they reach an agreement for his loan exit in January.

West Ham may face competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli in the race for Rashford’s signature, with Ligue 1 club Monaco also emerging as potential suitors over the weekend.

According to Edwards, West Ham have asked to be kept informed of developments regarding the 27-year-old’s future, while a move to the London Stadium could become attractive to him closer to the transfer deadline on February 3.

West Ham have yet to make any new signings this winter window, but are thought to be targeting a new forward following injuries to Antonio, Bowen, and Fullkrug, with Brighton's Evan Ferguson also in their sights.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Minutes played 982

