West Ham United are edging closer to a deal with Jesse Lingard and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has indicated it is 'starting to develop' because of one key factor.

Lingard spent last season with Premier League side Nottingham Forest, where he pocketed an astonishing £115,000 per week.

It's been a wild end to the transfer window for West Ham, who have gone from having been the only Premier League side not to have signed anyone this time last month, to one of the division's biggest spenders. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus have all been brought into the squad by David Moyes, with more additions expected before Friday's 11pm deadline.

However, West Ham still have the possibility of adding players to their squad after the window slams shut tomorrow evening, with a short-term deal for Lingard currently being considered. It's reported by The Evening Standard that the former Manchester United star is nearing a return to the London Stadium, having enjoyed a successful loan spell in east London three years ago.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lingard has a lot of admirers at West Ham, despite a troubled loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season.

And with the talk of a move beginning to hot up, it's suggested Lingard could be putting pen to paper sooner rather than later.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jesse Lingard and West Ham United?

When asked about the latest in regard to Lingard's proposed move to West Ham, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted it was a deal the Hammers are currently exploring.

On the 30-year-old midfielder, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “One hundred per cent, yes. He has been training with the first-team squad for the last month now we think.

“And it was primarily to keep his fitness up. But it's starting to develop now. And we're told initial talks have taken place between West Ham United and Lingard’s representatives about a short-term deal.

“But as you mentioned it can happen after the window because he is a free agent. So he's not tied down to the deadline of this Friday at 11 o'clock and he can move next week.”

What's left for West Ham United to do in the transfer window?

While the Lingard deal doesn't have any time constraints because he's a free agent, Moyes and Co. do have a race against time to get their transfer business wrapped up before tomorrow's deadline.

One man on their radar is striker Hugo Ekitike, who according to The Guardian has been given the green light to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the current transfer window.

The same report also name-drops Yuri Alberto as a potential option for West Ham, with the Brazilian youngster having been courted by the Hammers' recruitment team.

It comes amid stories also linking West Ham with Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT in an interview is 'exactly' what the capital club need to add to their ranks this summer.