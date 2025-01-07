West Ham United have approached former Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier as a potential candidate to replace Julen Lopetegui, journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed.

The Hammers are understood to have sounded out the French tactician alongside Graham Potter, who is now in advanced talks to take over at the London Stadium.

Unlike Potter, who is available after departing Chelsea in 2023, Galtier is tied to a contract with Qatari side Al-Duhail and is now in his second season at the club, having joined in October 2023.

The 58-year-old tactician has enjoyed a successful season in the Qatar Stars League, with Al-Duhail sitting first in the league table after 11 matches.

Galtier most notably worked at PSG in the 2022/23 season but was dismissed after just 12 months, despite winning the Ligue 1 title, his second after success with Lille in 2020/21.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Galtier won 34 of his 50 games in charge of PSG, averaging 2.16 points per match.

According to Delaney, West Ham also had Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao on their list before he penned an 18-month deal with AC Milan in December.

The Hammers have reportedly considered at least three different candidates to replace Lopetegui, who is expected to be sacked at the London Stadium after just seven months in charge.

The Spanish tactician was close to being sacked at least twice this season and is unlikely to continue after the heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Potter is considered to be the front-runner for the West Ham role, although he is still considering his next steps after speaking with majority shareholder David Sullivan.

According to Delaney, the ex-Chelsea boss may also be tempted by the possibility of taking over at Everton and working under new ownership.

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League after 20 games and will face Aston Villa on Friday in the FA Cup third round, before returning to top-flight action by hosting Fulham next Tuesday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.