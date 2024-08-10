Highlights West Ham hoping to complete Wan-Bissaka transfer within the "next days".

Lopetegui keen on bolstering defense after taking over from David Moyes.

Busy transfer window for West Ham under new manager with seven new arrivals already.

West Ham are hoping to complete a transfer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka within the next few days, having shifted their current attention towards finalising documents for Jean-Clair Todibo, as per Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

The Manchester United full-back is a priority target for the London outfit, who are looking to mount a challenge for European qualification in the forthcoming campaign with their new managerial appointment, Julen Lopetegui. The West Ham defense was a particular liability, and bolstering their back line remains a key focus for this summer transfer window.

West Ham Still Eager to Sign Wan-Bissaka

Lopetegui wants to sign another defender

West Ham recently hijacked a transfer for Jean-Clair Todibo, with the player initially in negotiations with Serie A outfit Juventus. An impressive coup for the club, the Frenchman should help reinforce the starting lineup with added defensive stability alongside fellow summer arrival Max Kilman.

But the Hammers are not showing any signs of slowing down their transfer business, as it has also been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that they are hoping to continue negotiations with Manchester United for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the "next days".

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

The Englishman is a 'priority' for Lopetegui, but it was Noussair Mazraoui who had first been earmarked as the club's full-back signing. Now, as West Ham have shifted their focus to Manchester United's man, the Red Devils have turned their attention to the Morroccan as the potential replacement, should Wan-Bissaka depart this summer. According to Mail Online, it is believed that they could demand a fee of around £18 million from West Ham for their player, which they would hope to reinvest in negotiations with Bayern Munich.

Despite previously being described as "one of the best in the world" defensively, the 26-year-old has seemingly fallen out of favor under Erik ten Hag, with Diogo Dalot often the preferred choice instead. Perhaps a fresh start at a different Premier League club could aid Wan-Bissaka's development, given he has now spent five years in Manchester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham conceded the fourth most goals in the Premier League last season (74).

With Ben Johnson having left on a free transfer to Ipswich Town earlier this window, the full-back choices are especially thin for Lopetegui. A deal for Wan-Bissaka poses an opportunity to strengthen what was previously one of the weakest defenses last season, whilst also providing much-needed competition for Vladimir Coufal.

A Busy Summer Transfer Window for Lopetegui

They have made seven first-team signings so far

West Ham have been one of the most active clubs in the league this summer, with deals for Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez and Jean-Clair Todibo all essentially sealed. These movements in the market denote a strong intention to compete in the league, after they struggled domestically last season, only finishing as high as 9th in the table.

With a newly-formed prospective defensive partnership of Kilman and Todibo, as well as firepower up front in the form of Champions League finalist, Fullkrug, the squad looks prepared on paper. However, with such big shifts on the starting team sheet, it is still yet to be seen whether the new signings can adapt with each other in time for the Premier League curtain-raiser against Aston Villa.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 10/08/24