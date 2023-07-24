West Ham United are closing in on a deal for Manchester City starlet Carlos Borges, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor providing an update to GIVEMESPORT on when the transfer could be completed by.

The Hammers are yet to complete a signing so far this summer, with Borges likely to be the first name through the London Stadium door.

West Ham United transfer news - Carlos Borges

It's been a quiet summer as far as incomings go for West Ham, as fresh on the back of winning the Europa Conference League last season, the east Londoners are yet to sanction a purchase of any kind.

Granted, a lot of their attention has been focused on wrapping up Declan Rice's £105 million move to Premier League rivals Arsenal - the most money a Premier League club has ever pocketed from a single transfer.

Now, with their bank balance having been updated, West Ham are looking to reinvest some of the Rice money into new acquisitions.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported last week that one of the names they were looking at bringing in was Man City's Borges, who is believed to be available for transfer this summer.

Borges has shone for the Blues at youth level and a figure of £14 million is believed to be enough to lure him away from the Premier League champions.

And now, as West Ham's first player addition of the summer is in sight, a timescale to the deal has been provided, with the Hammers faithful unlikely to have to wait much longer before welcoming the teenage starlet.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Carlos Borges and West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor revealed how long it might take for Borges to West Ham to be confirmed.

On the 19-year-old, Taylor said: “The Borges deal will be hopefully completed for West Ham by the end of the week. Negotiations are well advanced and City are obviously going to insist on a buyback clause because ultimately he’s a player of huge potential.

"It's just the fact that their team is so strong they're actually willing to move the player on, because at youth level, he’s got one of the best goal-scoring records in English football.

"He’s been an integral part of the youth setup at City, which has won countless trophies in the past three to five years.”

Who is Carlos Borges?

An electrifying forward, with bags of pace and an eye for goal, Borges will add a touch of much-needed dynamism to the West Ham attack.

Primarily used to operating off the left-hand side of attack, Borges is capable of providing width from the right-hand side too.

A constant name on the scoresheet, the Portuguese-born gem netted an eye-catching 29 goals in 33 outings for City's under-21 side last season, while also contributing to a further 18 assists (Transfermarkt).

It's easy to see why City will demand a buy-back clause in the teenagers' contract, but should he be given an opportunity at West Ham, expect Borges to catch the eye with a string of impressive performances.