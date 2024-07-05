Highlights West Ham targets Lyon's Jake O'Brien as a new center-back, with potential deal in progress.

West Ham may sign two new center-backs, including Max Kilman from Wolves, to strengthen their defense.

O'Brien's move to West Ham has "huge potential" and could help guide the team to a European finish in 2024/25.

West Ham United are looking to recruit at least one new centre-back in the summer transfer window and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that talks are currently ongoing between Olympique Lyonnais ace Jake O’Brien and Julen Lopetegui’s entourage over a deal, which has ‘huge potential’.

On the back of Angelo Ogbonna’s departure at the end of his contract, combined with the futures of central defender duo Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd currently up in the air, Lopetegui will be looking to kick-start his tenure in east London by securing the services of a new centre-back, one that could help guide them to a European football-securing finish in 2024/25.

West Ham Latest: Jake O’Brien

Lyon value defender at £17m ($21m)

A twice-capped Republic of Ireland international, O’Brien caught the attention of clubs around Europe last season with a string of sturdy performances at the heart of the French club’s defence, having joined from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace last summer.

As a result, West Ham hold serious interest in the Lyon star, with them reviewing their long list of options, according to The Athletic, especially on the back of Ogbonna’s recent adieu.

Related West Ham Interested in Signing Jake O'Brien West Ham are interested in signing Lyon defender Jake O’Brien

The report suggests that a myriad of clubs in England’s top division are currently tracking the 23-year-old ahead of an all-important season, including Everton. In turn, Lyon have received approaches for the player in question around the £17 million ($21m) mark, but no deals have progressed at the time of writing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In October, once he began plying his trade for Lyon, O’Brien became the first Irish player in nearly a quarter of a century to play in Ligue 1 - since Tony Cascarino in 2000.

Nottingham Forest, too, are interested in the 2001-born centre-back, whose current deal in France expires in the summer of 2027, and discussed him as an option in their talks with Lyon, who have recently purchased both Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala.

O'Brien, Zouma, Aguerd - 23/24 League Stats Statistic O'Brien Zouma Aguerd Minutes 2,370 2,841 1,859 Goals/Assists 4/2 3/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 88.3 83.9 80.5 Tackles per game 0.8 0.7 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.4 0.9 0.8 Clearances per game 3.6 4.8 3.8 Overall rating 6.59 6.52 6.42

Sheth: O’Brien’s Move to West Ham Has ‘Huge Potential’

West Ham could recruit two centre-backs this summer

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth has suggested that Cork-born O’Brien is of interest to Lopetegui and Co this summer and a deal between West Ham and Lyon now has ‘huge potential’.

Insisting that centre-back is an area in need of strengthening for the London Stadium-based outfit, the Sky Sports reporter said that they could snare two new additions in the coming weeks. Sheth said:

“Jake O'Brien of Olympique Lyonnais is another player for West Ham. He came there from Crystal Palace and talks are continuing between the two clubs. That one looks like there is huge potential that it could happen, Republic of Ireland international as well. “I think West Ham United will want to recruit in that area. So one, almost definitely, two, possibly as well, centre-backs for West Ham United in the summer transfer window.”

West Ham’s Kilman £40m Bid Accepted

Wolves skipper now en route to the capital club

Close

As alluded to, West Ham could look to sign a duo of centre-backs before the summer trading period comes to a close - and per Sheth, who took to X (formerly Twitter), a £40 million-worth bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Max Kilman has been accepted after their opening offer - around the £25 million mark - was swiftly snubbed.

Now that Lopetegui has sealed a reunion with his former player - one who played 25 times under the Spanish tactician’s watch - there is every chance that their full focus, at least in terms of a new centre-back, will turn towards getting a deal for O’Brien over the line.

All statistics per WhoScored