West Ham United have identified Manchester City starlet James McAtee as a potential successor to Lucas Paqueta, amid fears the Brazilian could leave in 2025, according to The Sun.

The Hammers reportedly sense this could be Paqueta’s last season at the club, with Brazilian side Botafogo eyeing a move for him, and have identified McAtee as their ‘top target’ for the attacking midfielder role.

The 22-year-old had two promising loan spells with Sheffield United but has returned to Man City for the 2024/25 season and has not featured significantly since.

McAtee has made just six appearances across all competitions under Pep Guardiola this term, scoring his first City goal in their 4-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava last month.

The midfielder, praised for having 'a left foot made of gold', has started both of Man City’s Carabao Cup matches, including the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

According to The Sun, McAtee’s next move away from the Etihad could be permanent, and West Ham are not expected to face difficulties affording a fee of £20m or more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McAtee has made just three starts since his Man City debut in the 2021/22 season, scoring once in 429 minutes of action.

West Ham were one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs during the summer, spending £120m on nine new arrivals at the London Stadium, seven of them on permanent deals.

The Hammers’ summer investments have struggled to make an impact, and questions have already been raised over some of them amid a difficult start to life under Julen Lopetegui.

Former Borussia Dortmund frontman Niclas Fullkrug’s absence has been particularly concerning – the German international has not played since August and remains sidelined with an injury.

Lopetegui is now under mounting pressure at the London Stadium, having won just three of his first 11 Premier League games.

Sitting 14th in the table and only five points above the relegation zone, West Ham face tough fixtures against Newcastle away and Arsenal at home in their final two matches of November.

James McAtee's Man City Stats (2024/25) Games 6 Starts 3 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 311

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.