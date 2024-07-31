Highlights West Ham United in advanced talks with Dortmund about signing Niclas Fullkrug.

Final details being sorted for deal structure and personal terms with striker.

Busy day for West Ham as they also enter advanced talks for winger Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

West Ham United are in "advanced talks" to seal a deal to sign striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers have been in talks for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran all summer but switched their attention to the Germany international recently after it became clear that a deal couldn't be reached for the Colombian.

And talks are now at an advanced staged with Tim Steidten and Dortmund "close to an agreement" according to Dharmesh Sheth, as they look to bolster their forward line.

Niclas Fullkrug to join West Ham United

West Ham close to agreement with Dortmund

According to a report by Sheth, final details are currently being sorted between the clubs, notably the structure and total cost of the deal, while they also look to agree personal terms with the 30-year-old striker.

It comes not long after Sky Sports News revealed that West Ham are also in advanced talks with Leeds United to sign winger Crysencio Summerville for their attack, in what is proving to be a fruitful day for the east London club.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has made the attack a priority position to strengthen this summer after the arrival of Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, with question marks around the future of Danny Ings and current striker Michail Antonio.

Niclas Fullkrug Bundesliga stats 2023/24 Games 29 (2) Goals 12 Assists 8

Fullkrug shone for Germany at Euro 2024 and also for Dortmund in the 2023/24 season, registering 12 goals and eight assists in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga before netting twice during the summer's international tournament, and has been described as a "monster" previously.

Summerville on the other hand tore up the Championship with 21 goals as the Whites pushed for promotion to the Premier League, but missed out after defeat at Wembley to Southampton in the playoff final.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Niclas Fullkrug has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances for the Germany national team.

Defensive Reinforcements at West Ham Expected

Aaron Wan-Bissaka close to joining

The Hammers have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman from Wolves and Wes Foderingham on a free transfer to bolster the team.

But more defensive additions are expected to arrive too, with the club in advanced talks to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United after a deal for Noussair Mazraoui collapsed.

There is also scope for another new central defender to join with question marks about the future of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, and reports in Italy have claimed that a fresh offer has been made to convince Jean-Clair Todibo to join from Nice amid competition from Juventus.

