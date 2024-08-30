Real Sociedad are in advanced talks to sign West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd on transfer deadline day, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has reported.

The clubs are now discussing an initial loan deal, with Aguerd available for departure after the arrivals of Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo at the London Stadium.

Last season, the 28-year-old Morocco international made 21 league appearances for West Ham under David Moyes, scoring one goal in 1,859 minutes of action.

Earlier this week, Aguerd was linked with a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League, as Al-Ittihad showed interest in acquiring the centre-back before the transfer deadline.

Real Sociedad Eye West Ham Ace

In late deadline day move

According to Sheth, Real Sociedad are interested in signing Aguerd on a temporary deal, with West Ham now in direct talks over his late exit:

Since joining West Ham in 2022 for £30million on a five-year deal, Aguerd has made 58 appearances across all competitions and scored four goals.

Several clubs in Europe have been credited with an interest in Aguerd lately, with the likes of Wolfsburg, Villarreal, Fiorentina, and Porto reportedly all eyeing the 28-year-old defender.

Soler Ready for West Ham Medical

Flying to London ahead of PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler is nearing a move to West Ham United, as he is set to undergo medical tests at the London Stadium today, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 27-year-old is now edging closer to departing Parc des Princes, just two years after his arrival from Valencia on a long-term deal.

According to Romano, West Ham will sign Soler on a season-long loan, with an option to buy next summer, and will cover the Spanish international’s salary in full.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-08-24.