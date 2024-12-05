West Ham United's reported search for a new manager could see Julen Lopetegui sacked in the coming days after a poor run of results at the London Stadium - and reports have suggested that Graham Potter is in 'advanced talks' to become the new Irons boss, with a starting date as early as Friday mooted.

Potter has managed 141 games at Premier League level, dragging Brighton away from relegation in his first two spells at the club before finishing ninth with the Seagulls on their rise up the top-flight table. That saw him move to Chelsea, but an unceremonious start at Stamford Bridge saw him garner just seven wins from 22 Premier League games. But, back on the scrapheap, he could have a second bite at the cherry in London with West Ham reportedly entering talks for his signature.

Potter 'In Advanced Talks' With West Ham United

The former Premier League boss hasn't managed for almost two years

A report from Football Insider earlier this week suggested that Potter was the emerging and leading contender to take over the Hammers if Lopetegui leaves the club after the Hammers' poor run of form in the Premier League - and that has seen him enter advanced talks according to the same outlet this afternoon.

Graham Potter's Premier League statistics - Statistics by season Season Points League finish 2019/20 41 15th 2020/21 41 16th 2021/22 50 9th 2022/23 (Brighton, gameweek 1-6) 13 4th 2022/23 (Chelsea, gameweek 7-29) 28 11th

Other contenders such as Sergio Conceicao, Edin Terzic and Kasper Hjulmand - who all left their respective clubs in Porto, Borussia Dortmund and Denmark over the summer - have been linked, but Potter has edged ahead of his competition. The report states that Lopetegui is expected to be sacked in the next 24 hours, and that Potter could even be appointed tomorrow in a rapid turnaround. It's a move that would see Potter return to management for the first time in almost two years, having been sacked by Chelsea on April 2, 2023.

Lopetegui was heavily backed with the signings of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window, alongside Niclas Fullkrug as their big-money new striker - but barring Wan-Bissaka, none of the quartet can say that they've had a decent start to life in the capital. Potter could change that, having worked well with top attacking talent before, in a move that the Hammers' top brass will hope can propel them into the top half of the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter started his managerial career at Swedish side Ostersunds, with a highlight being beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League.

Potter reportedly turned down a job offer from Ajax at the end of last season, but with a potential return to English football - where he fared superbly with Swansea City and Brighton and was called 'outstanding' - he could perform extremely well with attacking stars such as Summerville, Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

