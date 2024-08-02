Highlights West Ham in advanced talks to sign free agent Guido Rodriguez, looking to strengthen midfield options for new Premier League season.

West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign free agent Guido Rodriguez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers are looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, and have made a move to sign the former Real Betis man.

Rodriguez had looked to be on his way to Barcelona for much of 2024, however after Xavi was sacked as manager that deal has since collapsed and he is now looking at all his options including Julen Lopetegui's side.

West Ham Move for Guido Rodriguez

Talks underway with midfielder's agents

According to Fabrizio Romano it's West Ham who are leading the race for his signature now, after opening talks with his agents to bring the 30-year-old holding midfielder to the London Stadium.

Rodriguez has got "several options", however West Ham chief Tim Steidten is working hard to get an agreement in place that would see him come in and compete for a place in midfield alongside James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek.

Guido Rodriguez La Liga stats 2023/24 Games 22(2) Goals 2 Assists 0 Pass completion % 85.2

The Argentina international, who was part of the squad that won the 2022 World Cup, has given his priority to joining the Hammers despite several approaches from other clubs in recent weeks, and West Ham are now confident of getting a deal done soon with a verbal agreement close.

The club have seen their midfield options weakened since the end of the 2023/24 season after Kalvin Phillips' loan move from Manchester City was cut short, with the team deciding against making it permanent.

Lopetegui also agreed to let Flynn Downes leave on a permanent deal for Southampton, with an £18million fee agreed to see him return to St Mary's after a successful loan spell in the Championship to help them earn promotion back to the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Guido Rodriguez completed 85.2% of his passes in La Liga last season for Real Betis.

West Ham Busy in Transfer Market

Several incomings close to being sealed

While a deal for Rodriguez is now seemingly close to being done to bolster the midfield, Lopetegui is also close to strengthening several other positions in his squad.

A deal for Crysencio Summerville is close to being done with the Leeds winger completing a medical ahead of joining his teammates in the USA, while the club are also in advanced talks to sign Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

Personal terms have also been agreed with Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka, although Inter Milan are trying to hijack the deal at the last minute while they try and close an agreement on a fee for the 26-year-old.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.