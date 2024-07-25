Highlights West Ham are negotiating to sign right-back Noussair Mazraoui, with a deal in advanced stages.

Arrival of Mazraoui would address right-back weakness at West Ham due to departures.

West Ham are also close to signing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran for around £35m, fighting off Chelsea interest.

Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui is closing in on a potential move to West Ham United, with journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the club are in "advanced negotiations" over a move for the defender.

Mazraoui, 26, signed for Bayern Munich from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2022, but has struggled for consistent appearances whilst playing a backup role at the Allianz Arena, playing just 19 matches in any capacity in each of the two Bundesliga seasons he has been available in.

Now, though, an exit appears to be nearing on the horizon for the Morrocan, with Manchester United having been linked with a move for Mazraoui as well. However, the need to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer in order to facilitate a transfer has allowed West Ham to steal in and progress talks with the Bayern Munich defender.

West Ham Close on Mazraoui

A deal is not yet done for the 26-year-old, but is in advanced stages

West Ham are closing in the capture of Noussair Mazraoui this summer, with the Hammers in "advanced negotiations" with the £130,000-a-week Moroccan defender.

The arrival would be met to good effect, as West Ham United have been weak in the right-back position with Ben Johnson having departed on a free transfer and a form-questioned Vladimir Coufal being left as the only option at the London Stadium.

A move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka had been discussed at West Ham as well, ironically if anything as his sale was the dependant factor on Manchester United making a move for Mazraoui. However, it is West Ham who have managed to speed up negotiations and now look to be setting their sights on a new right-back in a time of need.

Speaking on the deal, Romano stated:

"West Ham are in advanced talks for Mazraoui. It is not a done deal, but is in advanced negotiation. So there is a domino of right backs in Europe. Manchester United are probably waiting, which was the best option possible, and then they want to do something especially [in the right-back position]. Obviously, this is needed only after the exit of Wan-Bissaka."

West Ham Also Close to Duran Transfer

The Colombian now has a verbal agreement with the Hammers

Another player that West Ham are closing in the capture of is Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, according to journalist Pipe Sierra.

The 20-year-old Colombian forward only arrived at West Ham 18 months ago from MLS side Chicago Fire, but is now closing in on a departure. Chelsea were initially tipped to be his next destination, but that interest has since cooled, with Sierra reporting that West Ham have agreed a "near £35m fee", with paperwork expected to be finished in the near future.

Duran scored 5 goals for Aston Villa last season, despite only making three Premier League starts, and has been earmarked for his physicality and pace, attributes similar to that of Michail Antonio, who is entering into his 9th season with the club at the age of 34, with the Jamaica forward's future uncertain this summer.