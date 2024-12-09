After a slow start to the season, West Ham appear to be eyeing a move for a new striker to help fire them away from the relegation zone.

Reports are emerging that the Hammers, among other Premier League sides including Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, are interested in a move for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto. A Brazil international, this isn't the first time that West Ham have been in for the striker, after having a £14 million bid rejected a year and a half ago. Their interest remains today, and they're hoping to finally acquire his services.

With reports suggesting a fee of just £17 million could secure the signing of Alberto, described as 'extremely dangerous', West Ham will need to act quickly before a rival team snaps him up. With 14 goals in 28 league appearances this season, Alberto certainly knows where the back of the net is, and could be the perfect player to fire the Hammers up the table.

After Michail Antonio suffered serious injuries in a car accident, and Niclas Fulkrug's slow start to life in England, West Ham are sure to be after a new number nine in the January transfer window, and Alberto could well be that man.

What Alberto Has to Stay

The Brazilian has plenty of options.

“I really want to [stay at Corinthians],” Yuri Alberto confessed. “But I also have a dream of playing in Europe, in the Premier League.” Alberto admitted that the chances he leaves are about 50/50, with the allure of Europe being very tempting.

“I’m very happy here,” Alberto added. “Even more so because I’ve found my best form. I was even joking with the guys at the training centre before the game against Bahia. I said; ‘Man, this is the last training camp here at home, at the hotel. It’s very rare for this to happen, and it’s the first time that I don’t want the year to end! I don’t want it to end because, at the moment, I’m living, I’m very happy. On the field, things are happening with enormous naturalness. I [feel] light, doing my things with great ease. I’m enjoying each day as if it were my last.”

A true goalscorer who has an interest in a move to Europe, West Ham could be the ideal destination for the striker. A team in desperate need of a goalscorer, Yuri Alberto may well be their new striking hero.