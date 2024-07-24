Highlights West Ham United are pursuing Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui.

West Ham United are continuing in their search for a new right-back as the Premier League season fast approaches - and reports have stated that the Hammers are continuing to push in their bid to sign Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui, with the German club wanting a fee of at least £17million in order to part ways with his services.

Mazraoui joined Bayern back in 2022 from Ajax, but having only featured in 55 games for the club in all competitions over the last two seasons, he is on the peripherals of a first-team spot at the Allianz Arena - and that has prompted West Ham's interest in securing his services after previous interest was made known via reports.

West Ham Still Pushing for Noussair Mazraoui

The Hammers need a right-back thanks to Ben Johnson's exit

The recent update from Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg suggests that West Ham are 'still pushing' to sign Mazraoui, with talks being held with Bayern in the last few hours.

Bayern are 'more than willing' to sell the 26-year-old full-back after spending close to £150million this summer on the likes of Bryan Zaragoza, Michael Olise, Joao Palhinha and Hiroki Ito, with sales needed before the Bavarian outfit can make any more signings. Vincent Kompany's men are demanding at least €20million (£17million) from West Ham before they will let the former Ajax star depart the club, though there has been no agreement as of yet.

Noussair Mazraoui's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =16th Assists 3 =9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1 =6th Tackles Per Game 1.7 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.90 9th

Julen Lopetegui wants him in at the London Stadium, but if a deal can't be agreed, Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as another top alternative with the Red Devils star now set to be second-choice right-back behind Diogo Dalot, who enjoyed a fine season at Old Trafford.

Mazraoui is though to be keen on playing in the Premier League next season, and is on United's shortlist should Wan-Bissaka depart the club - but with West Ham in the race for the Moroccan's signature, that deal could be dependent on who stumps up a fee for the Bayern star first.

West Ham Must Replace Vladimir Coufal

The Hammers are slowly building a very good squad

On paper, right-back is a position that does need upgrading for West Ham and the acquisition of Mazraoui would go a long way to helping Lopetegui achieve his goals in the transfer market.

Centre-back has already been added to with the signing of Max Kilman, a new winger has been sought in Luis Guilherme, and with central midfield looking bright with James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek offering a depth in options, money can be afforded to be spent elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mazraoui has scored 11 senior goals in 192 club games.

A new striker is likely to be needed with Danny Ings being touted with a move away from the London Stadium, but with Ben Johnson departing for Ipswich Town on a free transfer, only Vladimir Coufal is adept at playing in that role as an out-and-out right-back and backup, at the very least, is needed.

The Czech star is turning 32 next month and having only had his time extended in east London thanks to a one-year option on his contract being taken up by the Hammers, a younger alternative will be needed with the club landing on Mazraoui as the man to step into the throne.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-07-24.