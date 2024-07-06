Highlights West Ham have held talks to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 27-year-old is being eyed by several Premier League clubs ahead of his contract expiry.

The Hammers are close to finalising a deal for Wolves captain Max Kilman.

West Ham United have held initial talks over signing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are looking at a number of players in search of a new right-sided defender, including Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Sheth suggests West Ham and Southampton’s talks have ‘highlighted a gap’ in Walker-Peters’ valuation, as the Irons could be in a stronger position to negotiate, given that the 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract.

After appointing Julen Lopetegui, West Ham are keen to bring in more depth at right-back following Ben Johnson’s departure on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has agreed on a four-year deal with Premier League returnees Ipswich Town after making 109 appearances for his boyhood club.

Sheth suggests right-back is one of West Ham’s priority positions at the moment, as they look to close the deal for Wolves defender Max Kilman after seeing their improved offer accepted earlier this week.

Lopetegui is set to be reunited with Kilman at London Stadium after the pair worked together at Wolves in the 2022-23 season, finishing 13th in the Premier League.

Ex-Spurs Star Eyed by West Ham

Coufal wants to impress new manager

Sheth, speaking to GMS, has suggested that Vladimir Coufal will do ‘everything he can’ to impress Lopetegui amid West Ham’s search for a new right-back:

“So right-back is a priority position, that is clear. They’ve seen Ben Johnson leave following the end of his contract, he’s joined Ipswich Town, of course, on a free transfer. “Vladimir Coufal is still at the club, and he will want to do everything he can to impress Julen Lopetegui as well. “But it looks like they will try and recruit in that area. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of a number of players they’re looking at, but Kyle Walker-Peters as well. “Now, initial talks between West Ham and Southampton have highlighted a gap in valuation, but Southampton will be very wary that Kyle Walker-Peters is entering the final year of his contract.”

Eyed by several Premier League clubs, Walker-Peters is also receiving interest from his boyhood club, Tottenham. Last month, GMS exclusively reported that Spurs were considering re-signing the 27-year-old as a backup for Pedro Porro.

Walker-Peters, who was sold to Southampton in 2020 and has been called a "fantastic footballer" by Martin, is eyed as a ‘good low-cost option’ by Tottenham and would count towards the home-grown player lists.

West Ham insider ExWHUemployee claims the south coast outfit value the Englishman at between £15-20m.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are also among the clubs interested in the right-back as he has been on the Seagulls’ radar for ‘some months’.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Tottenham 24 1 5 Southampton 167 6 9

‘Deal Done’ for Max Kilman

Set for Lopetegui reunion

West Ham are close to announcing the signing of Wolves centre-back Max Kilman as Fabrizio Romano reports ‘the deal is done’ to bring the 27-year-old to London Stadium this summer.

Set for a reunion with Lopetegui, Kilman leaves Wolves after being appointed as captain last season and making 151 appearances for the club across all competitions.

After seeing their initial bid rejected, the Hammers presented a new £40m offer to Wolves, which was enough to convince the club to part ways with their reliable centre-back, who missed just one Premier League fixture in the past two seasons.

