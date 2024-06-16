Highlights West Ham are reportedly in talks with clubs over the sale of Nayef Aguerd

The Hammers are set to hold out for a £35million fee

Clubs in France and Saudi Arabia have been credited with interest in the 28-year-old

West Ham are reportedly in talks with multiple clubs over the possible sale of defender Nayef Aguerd this summer.

The Hammers are in the midst of a transitional period as they begin life under new manager Julen Lopetegui. He replaced former boss David Moyes in the dugout, with the Scot having served four-and-a-half years in charge of the club.

Lopetegui’s key task will be guiding the team back into European football after they finished ninth in the Premier League standings last term. It was an improvement on their 2022/23 finish, but still some way off the seventh-placed finish that propelled them into the UEFA Conference League in 2021/22.

West Ham ‘In Talks’ Over Aguerd Departure

He signed for the club in 2022

West Ham are reportedly willing to part ways with defender Nayef Aguerd this summer and are already in talks with multiple clubs over a possible deal. Football Insider claim Ligue 1 side Lens and the player’s former club Rennes are among potential suitors this summer.

The Hammers signed the Morocco international, who has been described as 'exceptional', from Rennes for £30million in the summer of 2022. In total, he has made 58 appearances for the club across all competitions and has scored four goals in that time.

Aguerd 2023/24 stats for West Ham in all competitions Stat: Appearances 28 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,358

Although his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027, it seems West Ham are prepared to listen to offers for the 28-year-old, but the article claims they will hold out for at least £35million. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have also been credited with interest, but it seems French teams currently lead the race for his signature.

West Ham ‘Keen’ on Le Havre Defender

They will face competition from Premier League rivals

If Aguerd is in fact destined to depart, along with Angelo Ogbonna’s exit at the end of the season, West Ham will be in desperate need of defensive reinforcement this summer. Reports in France have already indicated where the Hammers could turn in the transfer market.

According to L’Equipe, the Hammers are one of the clubs keen on signing Le Havre centre-back Etienne Youte Kinkou this window. At just 22 years of age, Kinkoue has had spells in Italy and Greece before he returned to France to join Le Havre in January 2023.

The former France U17 international has made just shy of 30 senior appearances for his club and is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal with the Ligue 1 outfit. The article claims Kinkoue has been on West Ham’s radar for some time, but they will face competition from Nottingham Forest and an unnamed club in Germany for his signature.

Stats courtesy of transfermarkt.