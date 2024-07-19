Highlights West Ham are reportedly in talks with Al-Ittihad over a deal for N’Golo Kante.

The 33-year-old previously played in the Premier League with Leicester City and Chelsea.

Al-Ittihad do not want to sell the midfielder and he is considered a key player.

West Ham have opened discussions with Al-Ittihad over a deal for former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have made three new additions so far this summer as Wes Foderingham joined from Sheffield United on a free transfer, while winger Luis Guilherme joined from Palmeiras. Their biggest addition, however, is the signing of Max Kilman from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s a new era at the London Stadium following David Moyes’ departure at the end of last season. Julen Lopetegui has taken charge and will hope to build on the ninth-placed finish last term.

West Ham ‘In Talks’ With Al-Ittihad

N’Golo Kante previously played for Chelsea

West Ham could make a shock move for former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder Kante this summer, according to reports. Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the London club have approached Al-Ittihad over a potential transfer and they view Kante as a ‘top target’.

It has been reported that direct talks have taken place between West Ham and the Saudi Arabian club, as well as the player’s representatives. However, Al-Ittihad are firm in their stance they have no intention to sell Kante - described as still being "world-class" by Frank Khalid OBE - in the current transfer window as he is considered a key player in the squad.

Kante began his senior career with French club Boulogne and he then spent two years with Caen before he made the move to England in 2015. He initially joined Leicester City and won the Premier League title with the Foxes in his only season at the King Power as Chelsea pursued a move 12 months later.

N'golo Kante 2023/24 stats for Al-Ittihad across all competitions Stat: Appearances 44 Goals 4 Assists 6 Minutes played 3,822

The 33-year-old spent several years at Stamford Bridge, where he won another Premier League title, as well as one FA Cup. He won the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup while at Chelsea.

West Ham ‘Ready to Pounce’ for Reiss Nelson

The Arsenal star could leave the Emirates this summer

Elsewhere, it has been reported that Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson is also a potential target for West Ham this summer. According to Romano (via CaughtOffside), the 24-year-old is one of the names on the Hammers’ list, but nothing is imminent at this stage.

Nelson is a product of Arsenal’s academy but has struggled for game time in recent seasons and could pursue first team football this summer. The winger has had previous loan spells with Hoffenheim and Feyenoord, and he has made 89 senior appearances for Arsenal.

The England youth international only signed a contract extension with the Gunners 12 months ago. His current deal runs until 2027, with the option of a further year.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.