Highlights West Ham remain in negotiations for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

The two clubs have been struggling to agree on a deal though.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains an alternative option for The Hammers.

West Ham United remain in talks with Southampton over a deal for English right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, though the two clubs are unable to come to an agreement as to the fee, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Walker-Peters, 27, has entered into the final year of his contract on the south coast after playing a big role in returning Saints to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and has been chased by the Hammers for some time as they seek to reinforce that area of their side.

However, the two clubs are struggling to come to an agreement as to the fee, with West Ham unwilling to raise their offer to Southampton's expectations - West Ham Way report that the south coast club want up to £20m for their star full-back.

Walker-Peters isn't the only player West Ham are currently in talks to sign, with discussions taking place over a move for N'Golo Kante from Al-Ittihad too.

Walker-Peter a Leading Choice for West Ham

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also a prominent option

Sheth reports that the two clubs have been in talks for some time, but are struggling to agree on terms.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"They've been chasing Kyle Walker-Peters for a while now. Talks, I'm told, are still open with Southampton, but a fee simply can't be agreed, between what West Ham are prepared to pay and what Southampton want."

Walker-Peters enjoyed a strong season in the EFL Championship with recently-relegated Southampton, playing 43 matches whilst registering two goals and four assists. He received lots of praise from manager Russell Martin too, who hailed him for training like a "beast" after being dropped to the bench for the big clash against Ipswich Town in April.

West Ham United’s interest in the Saints star is understandable. The Irons have been searching the transfer market for a right-back heading into the summer transfer window after the departure of Ben Johnson as a free agent. As such, several candidates have appeared on West Ham’s shortlist, with Walker-Peters being one of the main targets.

However, the deal is not for definite yet, with other Premier League sides keeping an eye on developments. As a result, West Ham must seal the agreement swiftly in order to land the Englishman. Otherwise, they might have to set their sights on alternative options, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka another option for the East London club.

Sheth added:

"There are other targets too, but they [Wan-Bissaka and Walker-Peters] seem to be the prominent names."

West Ham 'Agree' Loan Deal With £30m Option for Todibo

The move is not close yet though with the player preferring Juventus

West Ham United are looking to add more strength to their defensive numbers this summer window ahead of Spaniard Julen Lopetegui's first season in charge at the London Stadium, with reports stating that they have agreed a deal with Nice for the signing of wanted man Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo has performed well for Nice for several years now, having made his move from Barcelona to France permanent in 2021 following an impressive six-month loan spell. It has also seen him called up to the French national team, and with that accolade follows varied interest from other clubs across Europe.

Manchester United and West Ham have both registered their interest in securing Todibo's signature, but after the former were unable to land him due to FIFA ownership rules, the Hammers have agreed a deal with Nice for his services.

One major hurdle does remain though, with the player reportedly favouring a move to Juventus as things stand, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 20-07-24.