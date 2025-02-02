West Ham United are in talks to sign Lorient forward Eli Junior Kroupie alongside Evan Ferguson, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Hammers are keen to bolster their attacking options before Monday's transfer deadline after the poor injury record of Niclas Fullkrug as well as Michail Antonio's season-ending issue following a car crash.

A deal was agreed early on Sunday morning for Brighton forward Ferguson to make the switch to the London Stadium on loan for the rest of the season and he will become Graham Potter's first signing, but their business isn't over just yet.

West Ham 'In Talks' for Kroupie

Potter wants attacking reinforcements

According to a report by Sheth, the Hammers are also in talks to sign Lorient forward Junior Kroupie, who has been described as 'one of the most exciting talents in France'.

The 18-year-old has been lighting up Ligue 2 this season, hitting ten goals so far this season as the club look to earn promotion back to France's top-flight, but his performances have caught the eye of several clubs across Europe and the east London outfit are looking to get ahead of their rivals to secure his signature.

The two clubs are in talks over a deal that could be worth up to £33.4m, with reports recently suggesting that West Ham had made a bid worth £30m in the last 48 hours.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eli Junior Kroupi has 23 youth caps for France, scoring 15 goals.

Potter has been adamant about adding to his attacking options in this window but the club have previously struggled to get any deals over the line prior to Ferguson's imminent arrival.

A £57m bid for Jhon Duran was rejected by Aston Villa before he moved to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr for a fee in excess of £70m, while the club also had a bid rejected by PSV Eindhoven for Ricardo Pepi.

Andre Silva was considered to be an option on a loan deal from RB Leipzig but the board have instead opted to go for Ferguson, and could now add to that with Kroupie to provide competition in attack for Crysencio Summerville, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings.

