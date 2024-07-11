Highlights West Ham are holding talks with Southampton to sign Kyle Walker-Peters.

A potential 'swap' deal with the Saints has been mooted, possibly involving Flynn Downes or Danny Ings.

The Hammers are also chasing a striker, with Jhon Duran and Alexander Sorloth linked.

West Ham United have held talks with Southampton over a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters and could sign him this summer with a potential 'swap deal' mooted, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Walker-Peters enjoyed an exceptional season in the Championship in 2023/24, making 47 appearances for the Saints as they won promotion back to the Premier League. While ideally manager Russell Martin would keep hold of one of his most prized assets, there is an expectation that the full-back will be allowed to leave the club if a suitable offer comes in, with West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham touted as potential destinations.

Journalist Romano has revealed that the Hammers have engaged in conversations with the south coast club over the defender. Right-back is reportedly an area the east Londoners are looking to address in this window, and the club's hierarchy have identified Walker-Peters as a potential candidate to fulfill these needs.

West Ham Pursuing Walker-Peters

The fee could be around £20 million

A Tottenham academy product, Walker-Peters left north London for Southampton permanently in 2020, and has gone on to become a staple figure in the Saints team, making 157 appearances for the club. The 27-year-old pledged his allegiance to the Play-Off winners last summer, vowing to help them to return to the top flight despite significant interest from a number of clubs.

Now, however, the Edmonton-born man is likely to leave Southampton, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed more on the links to West Ham. The journalist said:

"For Walker-Peters, they had some sort of conversation over a potential 'swap' deal with Southampton. So that could be an option for West Ham to return. For Walker-Peters, for sure, they want to cover that position. So right-back is something that could happen at West Ham during this summer transfer window."

The 'swap deal' alluded to by Romano could be an indication of further negotiations over Flynn Downes. Last summer, James Ward-Prowse left St. Mary's for the London Stadium, while Downes went the other way on a temporary deal. The Saints now want to acquire the midfielder on a full-time basis, with Russell Martin supposedly desperate to sign the £20 million rated player.

Downes could ultimately be used as a pawn for West Ham to secure Walker-Peters, who has been called "phenomenal" and is seen as a replacement for Vladimir Coufal. New Irons boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly wants to upgrade in the full-back areas, and views the former Spurs man as an ideal option.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Coufal Walker-Peters Appearances 36 43 Goals 0 2 Assists 7 4 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.07 2.87 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.42 7.11 Key Passes Per 90 0.95 1.03 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.95 5.83

West Ham Also Chasing a Striker

Sorloth and Duran have been linked

While preventing the Hammers from conceding another 74 leagye goals by adding defensive talent is a concern for Lopetegui, the Spaniard is also keen to find a long-term replacement for 34-year-old Michail Antonio. The Jamaican has only netted 11 times in the Premier League in his last 59 games in the competition, and back-up option Danny Ings is closing in on a move to Southampton.

Thus, the east London outfit are being linked with a number of strikers. The Irons have made 'several proposals' for Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, who is valued at £35 million. Meanwhile, former Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth is being eyed as a potential replacement for Ings.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/07/2024