Julen Lopetegui’s relationship with West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is reportedly ‘tense’ after the club’s disappointing start to the Premier League season, with Football Insider and former scout Mick Brown revealing there has been a bust-up behind the scenes.

Having won just three of their first 11 games in the league and sitting 14th in the table in mid-November, the Hammers are reportedly facing issues off the pitch as well.

Brown, who worked as a senior scout at West Ham until he left alongside David Moyes in June, revealed that Lopetegui and Steidten have struggled to work together since the Spaniard took charge at the London Stadium.

He described the situation between the two as ‘tense’ and ‘a major problem’ for Lopetegui, who has struggled to get some of Steidten’s summer signings firing early:

“At West Ham, from what I’ve heard, the two of them haven’t exactly got off to a great start. “Several of their signings haven’t turned up so far, and then that comes back and the manager is the one who has to deal with it. “So it’s a bit tense between them, and understandably so from the manager’s point of view. “I see that to be the major problem at West Ham. It was part of why they let Moyes go, and it’ll probably be what gets Lopetegui sacked too because Steidten has been put in a more powerful position than the managers.”

West Ham were one of the most active clubs in the Premier League during the summer transfer window, welcoming nine new arrivals, including defenders Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo, as well as forwards Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

The club splashed out close to £120m on new acquisitions, who have already come under scrutiny after a tough start to the season.

Fullkrug’s arrival has been a particular point of concern – the German international has not featured for the club since August due to injury and has been sidelined for the past two months.

West Ham have largely relied on their established players early on in the Premier League, with Jarrod Bowen leading the scoring charts after 11 games with three goals.

Aiming to turn things around in the second half of the season, the Hammers are already looking for reinforcements in January, with a striker signing in mind.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 13 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.15

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.