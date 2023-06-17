West Ham United are interested in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to the Sky Sports reporter, the 25-year-old is a player who David Moyes appreciates.

West Ham transfer news — Harvey Barnes

The Telegraph recently claimed that West Ham are leading the race for Barnes' signature this summer.

Elsewhere, a report from the Daily Mail says Leicester would find it hard to resist a £50m offer for the Englishman. However, following the Foxes' relegation to the Championship, it is expected that he will go for a lower fee.

Barnes was one of the few shining lights at the King Power Stadium last season.

As per Transfermarkt, the Leicester star was able to score 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances. But in the end, it was not enough to keep his side in the top flight.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Harvey Barnes and West Ham?

Sheth says Moyes is a fan of Barnes as the West Ham manager looks to strengthen out wide.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "There's interest in Harvey Barnes. I think you're going to find that there's going to be a lot of interest in a number of Leicester City players.

"I mean, we've already seen Youri Tielemans get a free transfer to Aston Villa. Harvey Barnes is a player that David Moyes likes in a position that he wants to strengthen in."

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for West Ham?

Easily. As he showed in the 2022/23 campaign, Barnes is capable of scoring goals. He is also a winger with tremendous pace.

"His movement, pace, link up, he's got to be knocking on the door for a place in the England squad for the Euros," former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said on Sky Sports (via MailOnline) a couple of years ago. "He really has stepped his game up."

If you are Barnes, a move to West Ham also sounds quite appealing. The Hammers have just won a piece of silverware after claiming the Europa Conference League and will be competing in the Europa League next season as a result.

All in all, the England international is way too good to be playing in the Championship, so he needs a move to a Premier League club. And when you look around, a switch to the London Stadium looks like a brilliant option for the Leicester man.