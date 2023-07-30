West Ham United have two Premier League proven strikers on their shortlist of players to replace Gianluca Scamacca this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes' side have endured a sluggish start to the transfer window, but Jones expects activity to pick up in the coming weeks.

West Ham United transfer news

Perhaps blindsided by the mega-money sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, the Hammers are on the backfoot this summer, with a number of gaps in their squad needing to be filled.

Much like Rice, there are players who want out of the London Stadium, as the wantaway players look to seal an exit before the campaign kicks off.

One of those angling for a move is Scamacca, who according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport is of interest to Serie A outfit Roma.

It's suggested by the Italian outlet that Roma view Scamacca as the perfect summer addition, despite the striker having only joined West Ham from Sassuolo for £35 million last summer.

The 24-year-old failed to impress during his maiden campaign with the east Londoners, managing just three goals in 16 Premier League appearances (via Transfermarkt).

Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that should West Ham be forced into selling Scamacca, it would be a 'missed opportunity' and one which they might live to regret.

However, it isn't all doom and gloom for West Ham, with a Premier League-proven duo said to be on their list of potential replacements.

What has Dean Jones said about West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about West Ham's striker situation, transfer insider Jones hinted that both Divock Origi and Armando Broja are on the Hammers' radar.

On the current state of play, Jones said: “No formal bid has landed yet but Scamacca’s clearly got eyes for Roma and at some stage this summer I think West Ham are going to have to accept they need to be more lenient in regards to the terms he can leave on.

“It’s funny to me that they chase someone like Denis Zakaria at Juventus, but only want a loan, yet when someone comes to them with a similar proposal they won’t listen. Something is going to have to give in both these situations in my opinion.

“Scamacca needs to be replaced if he is going to leave, I get that. But there are options that aren’t going to cost a fortune.

“Origi would be an option and West Ham have had interest in both him and Armando Broja for such a long time it feels like one of them eventually pulls on the shirt.

“Players at different ends of their career, it feels like, but Origi is still only 28 and if he could find consistency in terms of form and fitness I really think he would be a decent signing.”

What's next for West Ham this summer?

The proposed move of Origi is an interesting one, given the Belgian international only joined AC Milan in the previous summer transfer window.

A report by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claims a fee in the region of £8 million could be enough to snatch the former Liverpool striker from Milan's grasp.

As far as Broja is concerned, West Ham had proposed an offer of £30 million to Chelsea last summer, with The Times reporting they're set to revive interest once again this year.

With the season now just around the corner, Moyes will be hoping he has a clearer indication of what his squad might look like in the coming days and weeks.