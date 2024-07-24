Highlights West Ham are interested in AC Milan outcast Alexis Saelemaekers.

Several Premier League clubs are eyeing the Belgian winger.

Bologna decided against signing Saelemaekers on a permanent deal after his loan expiry.

West Ham United are among four Premier League clubs interested in AC Milan outcast Alexis Saelemaekers, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Hammers, alongside Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, are all eyeing a move for the Belgian, who returned to the Rossoneri camp after a season on loan at Bologna.

The 24-year-old impressed under Thiago Motta last campaign, scoring four goals and providing three assists across 30 Serie A matches.

The Belgian is a subject of interest from several clubs around Italy and England, with Atalanta also eyeing a move, after Bologna decided against signing him on a permanent deal once the season finished.

Valued at around £17m this summer, Saelemaekers could soon be on the move again as AC Milan are still looking to cash in on several unwanted stars this summer, including ex-Premier League aces Divock Origi and Fode Ballo-Toure.

Reliable centre-back Malick Thiaw is also linked with a departure to England – Newcastle have reportedly reignited their interest in the 22-year-old, who could be available for £25m.

Saelemaekers on Premier League Radar

After impressing at Bologna

According to Tutto Mercato, several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Saelemaekers recently, including West Ham.

The Hammers have had a fairly quiet window so far, with deals for goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, defender Max Kilman, and winger Luis Guilherme.

Under new boss Julen Lopetegui, the east London outfit are still expected to introduce several fresh faces before the transfer window closes in August, including a new right-sided defender.

Saelemaekers, who is not expected to be part of new AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca’s project, played a memorable part in Bologna’s impressive push for Champions League qualification last season.

Alexis Saelemaekers Bologna Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 30 4 3 Italy Cup 2 0 0

The 24-year-old, who has been described as 'special', is understood to be among several options for the Hammers, who look to bring in a versatile winger to support Mohamed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen next season.

Several attackers have emerged on West Ham’s radar so far, including Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson – according to GMS sources, the 24-year-old has already shown interest in a switch to the London Stadium as he looks to depart his boyhood club for more playing time. Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville is also reportedly an option, but the Dutch winger could be too expensive for the Hammers.

West Ham Eye Trevoh Chalobah

‘Ready to move’ for the Chelsea outcast

West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing defender Trevoh Chalobah, who has been left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour.

According to talkSPORT, the Hammers are ‘ready to move’ for the centre-back if they manage to offload one or both of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd this summer.

The duo have been linked with a London Stadium exit and could soon make way for another defender’s arrival after Max Kilman joined from Wolves.

Chelsea academy graduate Chalobah is among players the Blues are still hoping to offload before the transfer window shuts, together with Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.