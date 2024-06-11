Highlights West Ham target Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda, who is also chased by AC Milan and Porto.

New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui seeks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first season.

West Ham could invest up to £100million in new players as they target four new signings.

West Ham are interested in signing Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Multiple Premier League sides, including Crystal Palace and Wolves, have shown interest in the 24-year-old, who has enjoyed a third successful La Liga season for Betis and is now poised for a summer move after his contract expiry. English clubs are likely to face competition from several sides in Europe for Miranda’s signature – GMS sources can reveal Porto and AC Milan are also interested in the promising defender.

Miranda, who joined Betis in 2021, saw his contract expire this summer. West Ham look the most likely destination if he chooses England as his next career stop. Under new manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers are keen to bring in a new left-back this summer with Emerson’s backup, Aaron Cresswell, turning 35 in December.

After parting ways with David Moyes, the Irons are targeting multiple signings this summer, including Palmeiras starlet Luis Guilherme.

West Ham in Race for Miranda

Multiple clubs are interested

The highly sought-after Miranda was close to joining Milan in January and now the Rossoneri seem to have reignited their interest in him. The Spaniard could be tempted by the opportunity to play Champions League football next season, but he would have to compete with Theo Hernandez for a place in the starting eleven.

West Ham could tempt Miranda by offering more playing time for the 24-year-old, who is a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy. Before signing a permanent deal with Betis in 2021, Miranda made his Barcelona debut in 2018 and even faced off against Tottenham in the Champions League the same season.

According to previous reports, the left-back has been on West Ham’s radar since last January as the Hammers sent scouts to watch him in action in Spain.

Juan Miranda Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists La Liga 25 1 1 Europa League 3 1 0 Conference League 2 0 0 Copa del Rey 2 0 1

West Ham Identify Four Signings

To start Julen Lopetegui’s era

West Ham have identified three positions they want to strengthen ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT. The Hammers are looking to sign two defenders, a central midfielder and a striker to revamp the squad that had just finished ninth in the Premier League.

According to Jones, West Ham could invest as much as £100m in new players this summer as they target the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Serhou Guirassy to bolster their attack.

The East London outfit were close to completing a deal for Brazilian centre-back Fabricio Bruno, but the transfer of the 28-year-old collapsed over wage concerns.

Jones suggested West Ham are planning to act early in the transfer market this summer with new signings are expected imminently.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-06-24.