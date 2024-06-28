Highlights West Ham are targeting Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a potential right-back upgrade.

Wan-Bissaka may be available for a cut-price deal due to his contract situation and second-choice status at United.

West Ham are also eyeing Wolves' Max Kilman to strengthen their defence under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, with the defender deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, according to The Times.

Wan-Bissaka made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils last season, often playing second fiddle to the club's player of the year, Diogo Dalot. The former Crystal Palace man has one year remaining on his current deal, and thus United are looking to move him on this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12-months time.

West Ham are said to be among the suitors for the 26-year-old, as they look to find an upgrade on their existing first choice right-back, Vladimir Coufal, with Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters also linked on Friday.

The Hammers are hoping to land the player for a cut-price, given his contractual situation and clear second-choice status for United.

West Ham Want to Sign Wan-Bissaka

The East London club want to bolster Lopetegui's squad this summer

After a David Moyes tenure that lasted four and a half years, West Ham are looking to rebuild their squad as Julen Lopetegui launches the next iteration of the east London side. This squad revamp will require players who can execute the Spaniard's tactical instructions to a high level, being brought to the London Stadium this summer.

Once a £50 million player, Wan-Bissaka may fit this mould with his exceptional one-on-one defensive attributes - of which now Tottenham star James Maddison labelled "ridiculously good" - fitting perfectly into Lopetegui's pragmatic style of play. While the full-back's reputation may have dwindled in his time in the north-west, the player still has something to offer, and 'improved a lot' last season, according to his coach Erik ten Hag.

According to The Times, United are understood to be willing to let the player leave Old Trafford this summer, as they view him as surplus to requirements. Dalot has taken the right-back spot after an impressive campaign, and the club may look to move for another player in this area, if finances permit such a move.

West Ham see Wan-Bissaka as an alternative to Coufal, but with a view to the Englishman replacing the Czechia international in the future. Coufal will turn 32 in August, and is thus in the latter stages of his career, so finding someone who can ease the burden on a player who played 47 times last season will be of paramount importance to Lopetegui this summer.

While the Irons could face competition from Everton, who had been linked with a sensational swap deal involving Jarrad Branthwaite, the east Lononders will feel confident they can convince Wan-Bissaka to return to his boyhood city.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League Only) Stat Wan-Bissaka Coufal Appearances 22 36 Assists 2 7 Key Passes Per 90 0.61 0.95 Tackles Per 90 2.12 1.84 Interceptions Per 90 2.07 1.24 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.06 1.15

West Ham Are Chasing Kilman

Lopetegui is keen on signing his former player

As well as strengthening in the full-back areas, Lopetegui is plotting moves to bolster the centre of his defence. The likes of Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd all delivered disappointing campaigns in 2023/24, so adding another player in this position will be a priority.

The Hammers are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Wolves' Max Kilman. Lopetegui worked with the player during his short tenure in the West Midlands, and is eager to bring him down south this summer. An offer from the claret and blue side of £25 million has already been rejected, but further movement is now expected.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/06/2024